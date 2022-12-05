Should You Be Concerned About Global Net Lease, Inc.'s (NYSE:GNL) ROE?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Global Net Lease

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Global Net Lease is:

1.5% = US$22m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

Does Global Net Lease Have A Good ROE?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. The limitation of this approach is that some companies are quite different from others, even within the same industry classification. As is clear from the image below, Global Net Lease has a lower ROE than the average (6.9%) in the REITs industry.

roe
roe

That certainly isn't ideal. However, a low ROE is not always bad. If the company's debt levels are moderate to low, then there's still a chance that returns can be improved via the use of financial leverage. When a company has low ROE but high debt levels, we would be cautious as the risk involved is too high. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Global Net Lease.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Most companies need money -- from somewhere -- to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. That will make the ROE look better than if no debt was used.

Combining Global Net Lease's Debt And Its 1.5% Return On Equity

Global Net Lease does use a high amount of debt to increase returns. It has a debt to equity ratio of 1.59. The combination of a rather low ROE and significant use of debt is not particularly appealing. Investors should think carefully about how a company might perform if it was unable to borrow so easily, because credit markets do change over time.

Summary

Return on equity is useful for comparing the quality of different businesses. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

But ROE is just one piece of a bigger puzzle, since high quality businesses often trade on high multiples of earnings. Profit growth rates, versus the expectations reflected in the price of the stock, are a particularly important to consider. So you might want to take a peek at this data-rich interactive graph of forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Help Make You Rich

    Few embody this mindset better than Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) chairman and chief executive officer, Warren Buffett. RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is one of the more interesting investments by Buffett's holding company, which owns a 9.9% stake that's worth $661 million.

  • The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says

    Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss's Gemini is trying to get its customers' funds back from Genesis and DCG, the Financial Times reported.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Further 70% in Standard Chartered List of Possible 2023 Upsets

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculators cleaving to the view that the crypto rout is mostly over are at risk of a rude awakening in 2023, according to Standard Chartered.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getti

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: "Shut Up!"

    The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange launched a media blitzkrieg to give his version of his downfall.

  • Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?

    By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Warren Buffett is well-known for saying that his preferred holding period for stocks is "forever," and it's not too surprising why. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a stock I'll never sell because I expect it to keep paying me money for holding it indefinitely. In case you aren't familiar, IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and rents out cultivation floorspace to cannabis companies.

  • 1 Stock Split Stock I Want to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    Stock splits don't create any real value for shareholders. Given the projected dividend payments I should receive this month, I'll have enough cash to buy another share of Palo Alto before the year ends. Palo Alto Networks has many characteristics I like to see in a growth-focused investment.

  • The Market Is Down in 2022, but This Forgotten Industry Keeps Going Up

    Warren Buffett loves this industry and his company does a lot of business in it. Here's why you should invest here too.

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $200 Per Month Into Nearly $250,000 With Next to No Effort

    What is an S&P 500 ETF? An S&P 500 ETF aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 index itself. When you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you'll own a stake in all 500 companies within the index, including behemoth corporations like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks fell sharply amid the uncertain economy, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.

  • Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett

    Inflation crossed the 2% target in March 2021 and it kept rising, but the Federal Reserve failed to take action for almost a full year, insisting that transitory factors were to blame. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 delivered its worst first-half performance since 1970, and the index has now declined for three consecutive quarters. Given the uncertain state of the economy, is it safe to invest in the stock market right now?

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutions outside the US are holding an estimated $65 trillion in “missing” dollar debt off their balance sheets through currency derivatives, making it harder for global policymakers to anticipate the next financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Top 15 Infrastructure Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 infrastructure companies in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Infrastructure Companies in the US. People in developed countries tend to take infrastructure for granted because they’ve grown up in countries and cities which […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Beat the Market Over the Next 5 Years

    While most of Wall Street focuses on the next few quarters, smart investors know that the best returns accrue over many years. It takes time for companies to build and capitalize on enduring competitive advantages, after all. With that in mind, let's look at two growth stocks that were dragged down along with the wider market in 2022.

  • Enbridge's (TSE:ENB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Enbridge Inc. ( TSE:ENB ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.8875 on the 1st of...