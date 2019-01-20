Should You Be Concerned About The Goldfield Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:GV) Historical Volatility?

If you own shares in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does GV’s beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.54, we can surmise that the Goldfield share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Goldfield shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Goldfield is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does GV’s size impact its beta?

Goldfield is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of US$68m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Goldfield tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether GV is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Goldfield’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

