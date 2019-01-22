Should You Be Concerned With Harvey Norman Holdings Limited’s (ASX:HVN) -16% Earnings Drop?

Measuring Harvey Norman Holdings Limited’s (ASX:HVN) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess HVN’s recent performance announced on 30 June 2018 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Commentary On HVN’s Past Performance

HVN’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of AU$375m has declined by -16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 20%, indicating the rate at which HVN is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Harvey Norman Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.9% exceeds the AU Multiline Retail industry of 7.5%, indicating Harvey Norman Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Harvey Norman Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 12% to 12%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 35% to 31% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Harvey Norman Holdings’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I recommend you continue to research Harvey Norman Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

