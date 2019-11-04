Should You Be Concerned With Konecranes Plc's (HEL:KCR) -10% Earnings Drop?

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess Konecranes Plc's (HLSE:KCR) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Was KCR's recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

KCR's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of €75m has declined by -10% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which KCR is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Konecranes has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.9% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.6% is below the FI Machinery industry of 5.9%, indicating Konecranes's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Konecranes’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 10%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 68% to 68% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. In some cases, companies that face an extended period of reduction in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase Although, if the whole industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a sign of a structural shift, which makes Konecranes and its peers a riskier investment. You should continue to research Konecranes to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

