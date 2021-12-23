How concerned should the Lakers be about Anthony Davis' injury?
USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down how the Lakers’ need to make a move at the trade deadline to stay in championship contention.
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
Nikola Jokc listened to Draymond Green's criticism and improved his game.
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers in a 3-team deal.
It's not a painless trade, but a no-brainer if you could get Indy to agree.
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma was in attendance for Tuesday's Homestead-Fishers game in Fort Wayne.
Juan Toscano-Anderson has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen from Klay Thompson in Warriors scrimmages.
Both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole currently are in the health and safety protocols.
Tyreke Evans, 32, has not been cleared to return to the NBA and still faces a lengthy process before he can be reinstated, the source said, suggesting Evans will not be available as teams scramble to sign replacement players during the league's ...
Joe Johnson's new number with the Boston Celtics has been revealed, and it's a bit of an odd choice.
How should the Celtics move forward with their roster construction? ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks joined Chris Forsberg on this week's "Celtics Talk" podcast to dissect their options.
Tyrese Haliburton did something no other player in Sacramento Kings history has done Wednesday night, but he wasn't focused on that following a loss to the Clippers.
Kuminga earned his second start of the season on Monday but the outing was short-lived after suffering an injury.
The Warriors have a third player in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocol.
The Chicago Bulls signed Mac McClung from the South Bay Lakers roster.
https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/1IR6jkGvvUmFF70WuBESP8 HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Cavaliers beat writer Chris Fedor discussed the futures of Collin Sexton, Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, and Cedi Osman. Plus, Jarrett Allen's chances of being an ...
In a federal lawsuit amended Friday, one player alleges coach Alexis Meeks-Rydell forced her to cuddle in hotel beds on trips to away games.
John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds for No. 19 Tennessee, which handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss.
Allen was injured in practice and was not able to play against the Hilltoppers on Wednesday night.
Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Areas Warriors reporter, takes you inside the team as only she can throughout the season with the Ask Kerith Mailbag.
