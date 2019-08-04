Should You Be Concerned With Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's (OB:LSG) -16% Earnings Drop?

When Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OB:LSG) released its most recent earnings update (31 March 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how Lerøy Seafood Group performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see LSG has performed.

See our latest analysis for Lerøy Seafood Group

Commentary On LSG's Past Performance

LSG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of kr2.4b has declined by -16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 23%, indicating the rate at which LSG is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

OB:LSG Income Statement, August 4th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Lerøy Seafood Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.8% is below the NO Food industry of 12%, indicating Lerøy Seafood Group's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Lerøy Seafood Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 17% to 11%.

What does this mean?

Lerøy Seafood Group's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Lerøy Seafood Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for LSG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for LSG’s outlook. Financial Health: Are LSG’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.