Concerned mom calls cops before teen admits to robbing liquor store, Michigan police say

A concerned mom called police and reported her 14-year-old son “was acting strange” and had lots of money that wasn’t his, Michigan authorities say.

Officers responded to her home and spoke with the teen boy on March 29, and he said he had robbed a liquor store earlier that evening, according to a news release from the Troy Police Department.

The 14-year-old was then arrested in connection to a robbery at Capitol Wine and Liquor, police said.

Authorities had originally responded to the liquor store at about 5:30 p.m. that same day after a worker reported a young man had demanded she “empty the register,” according to the news release. The worker told police the teen made the demand while “concealing his right hand in his hoodie pocket,” though he did not show a weapon before grabbing the money and running away.

The teen was not publicly identified by police because he is a minor.

Troy is a suburb north of Detroit.

17-year-old poses with drugs, guns and cash — then was arrested, Texas sheriff says

Moms turn in daughters after video shows them attacking homeless people, Maine cops say

Mom, neighbors kick down man’s door after he took her young child, Oregon cops say