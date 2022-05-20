WHO concerned monkeypox could spread in Europe as people party over summer

FILE PHOTO: The WHO logo is pictured in Geneva
  Hans Kluge
    Belgian doctor, senior official of the WHO

LONDON (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's European chief said on Friday he is concerned that the spread of monkeypox could accelerate in the region as people gather for parties and festivals over the summer months.

"As we enter the summer season in the European region, with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate, as the cases currently being detected are among those engaging in sexual activity, and the symptoms are unfamiliar to many," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Louise Heavens)

