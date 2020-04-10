Should You Be Concerned About NRJ Group SA's (EPA:NRG) Earnings Growth?

When NRJ Group SA (ENXTPA:NRG) released its most recent earnings update (31 December 2019), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were NRJ Group's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not NRG actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see NRG has performed.

Commentary On NRG's Past Performance

NRG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €22m has declined by -1.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 3.4%, indicating the rate at which NRG is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the entire industry is feeling the heat.

ENXTPA:NRG Income Statement April 10th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, NRJ Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 3.6% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.6% is below the FR Media industry of 4.8%, indicating NRJ Group's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for NRJ Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 2.4% to 4.2%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 2.9% to 2.6% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I recommend you continue to research NRJ Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

