Should You Be Concerned With Origin Enterprises plc's (ISE:OIZ) -7.2% Earnings Drop?

Understanding Origin Enterprises plc's (ISE:OIZ) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Origin Enterprises is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers' performance over the same period.

Despite a decline, did OIZ underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

OIZ's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 July 2019) of €53m has declined by -7.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -5.4%, indicating the rate at which OIZ is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's transpiring with margins and if the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Origin Enterprises has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.9% is below the IE Food industry of 5.0%, indicating Origin Enterprises's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Origin Enterprises’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 13% to 13%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Generally companies that endure a drawn out period of reduction in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase However, if the whole industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a sign of a structural shift, which makes Origin Enterprises and its peers a higher risk investment. I suggest you continue to research Origin Enterprises to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 July 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

