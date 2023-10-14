Concerned parents meet with officials after school placed on lockdown twice in one day

Parents of students at an elementary school in Sylmar met with school officials on Friday to discuss security after the school was placed on lockdown twice in one day.

According to police, on Oct. 4, a man showed up at Hubbard Street Elementary School threatening to open fire.

Officers rushed to the school to identify the suspect but were unable to locate him.

Later that same day, the man returned and allegedly exposed himself to students, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown again.

He was identified as 30-year-old Antonio Montelongo.

Montelongo was later detained by a group of parents who said that he had a chilling message.

“One of the parents asked him ‘Why do you want to shoot our kids?’” a parent, only identified as Eriberto, told KTLA. “His own words were ‘I’m not going to kill the kids…I’m going to kill everybody.’”

“I immediately got the person on the ground, and I held him until police arrived,” he continued. “I didn’t let him go until the police were two feet away from me.”

Parents now claim that school officials, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, “mishandled” the situation.

Montelongo was charged with eight counts, including trespassing and indecent exposure, and is being held on $100,000 bail.

