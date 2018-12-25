Should You Be Concerned About Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited’s (NSE:PILANIINVS) Historical Volatility?

If you’re interested in Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited (NSE:PILANIINVS), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does PILANIINVS’s beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 0.87, we can surmise that the Pilani Investment and Industries share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Pilani Investment and Industries fares in that regard, below.

NSEI:PILANIINVS Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Could PILANIINVS’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of ₹17b, Pilani Investment and Industries is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It is not unusual for very small companies to have a low beta value, especially if only low volumes of shares are traded. Even when they are traded more actively, the share price is often more susceptible to company specific developments than overall market volatility.

What this means for you:

Since Pilani Investment and Industries is not heavily influenced by market moves, its share price is probably far more dependend on company specific developments. It could pay to take a closer look at metrics such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and debt. In order to fully understand whether PILANIINVS is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Pilani Investment and Industries’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

