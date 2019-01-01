Should You Be Concerned About Recipe Unlimited Corporation’s (TSE:RECP) Historical Volatility?

If you’re interested in Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSE:RECP), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

View our latest analysis for Recipe Unlimited

What we can learn from RECP’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.24, we can surmise that the Recipe Unlimited share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Recipe Unlimited shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Recipe Unlimited is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

TSX:RECP Income Statement Export January 1st 19 More

Could RECP’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of CA$1.6b, Recipe Unlimited is a small cap stock. However, it is big enough to catch the attention of professional investors. It’s not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That’s because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since Recipe Unlimited has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether RECP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Recipe Unlimited’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RECP’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RECP’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has RECP been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of RECP’s historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It’s worth checking to see how RECP measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



