Concerned about safety at crossings, Tequesta won't seek 'quiet zone' along train tracks

TEQUESTA — The village has decided against applying for a “quiet zone” at the Tequesta Drive train crossing despite a rush of noise complaints from residents since Brightline’s arrival to the area.

The Village Council acknowledged Monday that the train sounds can be disruptive to those who live near the tracks, but said the horns and whistles are necessary safety measures. About 30 trains roll through the crossing each day, according to Jeremy Allen, village manager.

“I’m extremely sympathetic to the increased noise that our residents and businesses are facing,” Mayor Molly Young said. “I can’t imagine how loud it is when you’re right by the tracks, but I don't think I could stomach applying for this right now and then something happens.”

The council agreed to revisit the issue in April or May after winter visitors return to their hometowns.

Brightline update: Rail line to doubles train service between South Florida and Orlando

Federal officials must approve quiet zones along rail tracks

To create a quiet zone at a railroad crossing, a municipality must meet certain safety requirements and then submit an application to the Federal Railroad Administration. The approval process usually takes several months.

If a quiet zone is granted for a crossing, train horns are still used in emergencies or to comply with other federal regulations or railroad operation rules. The quiet zone removes the requirement for conductors to sound their horns at the crossing, but they still can do it when needed.

The two crossings adjacent to the Tequesta Drive crossing are the County Line Road crossing in Martin County and the Riverside Drive crossing in Jupiter, where that town is pursuing a quiet zone designation.

'Old Florida' vibe: Town of Palm Beach Shores protects itself as development rages around it

Jupiter applied for the quiet zone last December after the council agreed to do so, but the process is on hold until Brightline installs fencing along the tracks as an added safety measure for pedestrians. A spokesperson for the town says that the timeline for this decision is unknown.

Martin County is not pursuing quiet zone status for the County Line crossing for now. It will collect data on crashes along the tracks and consider the issue again in September 2024.

Young also asked Tequesta to compare data on the amount of incidents at crossings with and without quiet zones.

Tequesta officials not sure quiet zone would solve train noise problem

The Florida Legislature allowed local municipalities to approve train whistle bans between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from 1984 to 1991 on Florida East Coast Railway tracks. The state saw a 195% increase in crashes on railroads through the nights during those years, according to Village Attorney Keith Davis.

Council members Patrick Painter and Rick Sartory questioned if a quiet zone would even solve the noise problem, as the County Line crossing is less than a mile away from Tequesta Drive.

Waterfront restaurants: Best sites near Jupiter Inlet to dine with sparkling water views

Council member Thomas Bradford said that the amount of noise in Tequesta was “better, but not perfect” when the Tequesta Drive crossing was a quiet zone in the late 1980s. The County Line crossing was not also a quiet zone at the time.

Bradford, whom the village appointed Nov. 29 to fill the vacant council seat once held by Frank D’Ambra, said he lives closest to the tracks of all the council members.

“When you hear people complaining about the noise from the trains, it’s for real,” Bradford said. “You can’t really enjoy half an hour on your back porch. It’s unbearable, but you get used to it. I think at a minimum we need to get through this winter season before implementing this.”

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tequesta to wait before seeking 'quiet zone' along train tracks