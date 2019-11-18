Should You Be Concerned About Shuang Yun Holdings Limited's (HKG:1706) Historical Volatility?

If you're interested in Shuang Yun Holdings Limited (HKG:1706), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What 1706's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.11, we can surmise that the Shuang Yun Holdings share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Shuang Yun Holdings are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Shuang Yun Holdings fares in that regard, below.

Could 1706's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of HK$153m, Shuang Yun Holdings is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Shuang Yun Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Shuang Yun Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

