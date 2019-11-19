Should You Be Concerned About Siyaram Silk Mills Limited's (NSE:SIYSIL) Earnings Growth?

After looking at Siyaram Silk Mills Limited's (NSEI:SIYSIL) latest earnings announcement (30 September 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Have SIYSIL's earnings improved against past performances and the industry?

SIYSIL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of ₹1.0b has increased by 1.3% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 8.4%, indicating the rate at which SIYSIL is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Siyaram Silk Mills has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.1% exceeds the IN Luxury industry of 5.8%, indicating Siyaram Silk Mills has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Siyaram Silk Mills’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 22% to 17%.

Siyaram Silk Mills's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Siyaram Silk Mills has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Siyaram Silk Mills to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

