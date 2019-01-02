Should You Be Concerned With Standex International Corporation’s (NYSE:SXI) -15% Earnings Drop?

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at Standex International Corporation’s (NYSE:SXI) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

How Well Did SXI Perform?

SXI’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of US$38m has declined by -15% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -5.3%, indicating the rate at which SXI is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

NYSE:SXI Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Standex International has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.3% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.6% is below the US Machinery industry of 6.7%, indicating Standex International’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Standex International’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 11%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 17% to 65% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Standex International’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Typically companies that face an extended period of decline in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the recent industry disruption and expansion. You should continue to research Standex International to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

