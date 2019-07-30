Should You Be Concerned About Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.'s (CVE:AWE) Historical Volatility?

If you own shares in Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (CVE:AWE) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from AWE's beta value

Zooming in on Thunderstruck Resources, we see it has a five year beta of 1.11. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If the past is any guide, we would expect that Thunderstruck Resources shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Thunderstruck Resources fares in that regard, below.

TSXV:AWE Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

How does AWE's size impact its beta?

Thunderstruck Resources is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of CA$2.9m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Thunderstruck Resources has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether AWE is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Thunderstruck Resources’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

Financial Health: Are AWE's operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we've done it for you. Past Track Record: Has AWE been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market?

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.