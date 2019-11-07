Should You Be Concerned About Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited's (HKG:417) Historical Volatility?

Anyone researching Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited (HKG:417) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does 417's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) has a beta of 0.83. The fact that this is well below 1 indicates that its share price movements haven't historically been very sensitive to overall market volatility. This suggests that including it in your portfolio will reduce volatility arising from broader market movements, assuming your portfolio's weighted average beta is higher than 0.83. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does 417's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of HK$359m, Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It is not unusual for very small companies to have a low beta value, especially if only low volumes of shares are traded. Even when they are traded more actively, the share price is often more susceptible to company specific developments than overall market volatility.

What this means for you:

Since Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) is not heavily influenced by market moves, its share price is probably far more dependend on company specific developments. It could pay to take a closer look at metrics such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and debt. In order to fully understand whether 417 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International)’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

