Should You Be Concerned With UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited’s (HKG:722) -15% Earnings Drop?

When UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited (HKG:722) released its most recent earnings update (30 June 2018), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well UMP Healthcare Holdings has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I’ve summarized the key takeaways on how I see 722 has performed.

Was 722 weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

722’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of HK$38m has declined by -15% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 6.8%, indicating the rate at which 722 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

SEHK:722 Income Statement Export January 12th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, UMP Healthcare Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.9% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.4% exceeds the HK Healthcare industry of 4.1%, indicating UMP Healthcare Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for UMP Healthcare Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 56% to 5.9%.

What does this mean?

Though UMP Healthcare Holdings’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I recommend you continue to research UMP Healthcare Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

