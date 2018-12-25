Should You Be Concerned About United Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBOH) Risks?

The banking sector has been experiencing growth as a result of improving credit quality from post-GFC recovery. Economic growth impacts the stability of salaries and interest rate level which in turn affects borrowers’ demand for, and ability to repay, their loans. As a small-cap bank with a market capitalisation of US$62m, United Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBOH) profit and value are directly affected by economic activity. Risk associate with repayment is measured by the level of bad debt which is an expense written off United Bancshares’s bottom line. Today we will analyse United Bancshares’s level of bad debt and liabilities in order to understand the risk involved with investing in the bank.

Does United Bancshares Understand Its Own Risks?

The ability for United Bancshares to accurately forecast and provision for its bad loans shows it has a strong understanding of the level of risk it is taking on. If the bank provision covers more than 100% of what it actually writes off, then it is considered sensible and relatively accurate in its provisioning of bad debt. With a bad loan to bad debt ratio of 140.96%, the bank has cautiously over-provisioned by 40.96%, which illustrates a safe and prudent forecasting methodology, and its ability to anticipate the factors contributing to its bad loan levels.

What Is An Appropriate Level Of Risk?

By nature, United Bancshares is exposed to risky assets by lending to borrowers who may not be able to repay their loans. Loans that cannot be recovered by the bank are known as bad loans and typically should make up less than 3% of its total loans. Bad debt is written off when loans are not repaid. This is classified as an expense which directly impacts United Bancshares’s bottom line. The bank’s bad debt only makes up a very small 0.43% to total debt which means means the bank has very strict bad debt management and faces insignificant levels of default.

How Big Is United Bancshares’s Safety Net?

United Bancshares makes money by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Deposits from customers tend to bear the lowest risk given the relatively stable amount available and interest rate. The general rule is the higher level of deposits a bank holds, the less risky it is considered to be. United Bancshares’s total deposit level of 89% of its total liabilities is very high and is well-above the sensible level of 50% for financial institutions. This may mean the bank is too cautious with its level of its safer form of borrowing and has plenty of headroom to take on risker forms of liability.