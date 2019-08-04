The Concerning Number in Aphria's 4th-Quarter Report

Over the past year, we've seen a pretty big, but important, shift in the marijuana industry. No longer are promises good enough for investors to send cannabis stocks higher. Nowadays, with Canada having legalized adult-use marijuana, and two-thirds of U.S. states giving the green light to medical cannabis, earnings actually matter.

In recent quarters, operating results have been more of a hindrance than help for pot stocks. That's because supply issues in Canada, and high tax rates in the U.S., have constrained sales and pushed most marijuana stocks to a loss. But major Canadian grower Aphria (NYSE: APHA) aimed to change that perception with its after-the-bell fourth-quarter report on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aphria appears to have pulled a rabbit out of its hat

In many respects, Aphria delivered the quarter that cannabis investors have been waiting for. Sales grew to $128.6 million Canadian, or a little over $97 million in U.S. money, representing a sequential quarterly increase of 75%, and a year-over-year improvement of 969%. But before your jaw hits the floor, keep in mind that generally lower-margin European distribution revenue accounted for more than CA$99 million in sales, with net cannabis revenue, after excise taxes, totaling CA$28.6 million. Nevertheless, net cannabis sales rose 85% from the sequential third quarter, with adult-use revenue up 158%.

What's so surprising about this figure is that Canada has been contending with serious supply issues. Regulatory agency Health Canada has been inundated with licensing applications to review, and there have been compliant packaging solution shortages. The fact that Aphria was able to take such a nice leap forward with its cannabis sales (more specifically adult-use weed revenue) speaks volumes that progress is being made on the supply front in our neighbor to the north.

Aphria also wound up delivering a quarterly profit, which is a surprise given that Wall Street had been forecasting a loss of CA$0.05 per share (about CA$12 million). The company instead recorded net income of CA$15.8 million in the fourth quarter, as well as positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of CA$0.2 million.

Furthermore, Aphria also provided its outlook for fiscal 2020 (ended May 31, 2020). According to the company, it expects between CA$650 million and CA$700 million in sales, of which a little more than half would come from its distribution operations. This near-tripling in year-over-year sales for fiscal 2020 should result in adjusted EBITDA of between CA$88 million and CA$95 million.

Not surprisingly, Aphria's stock soared in the after-hours session following the release of operating results.