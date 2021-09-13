‘Concerning online chatter’ ahead of rally prompts Capitol Police to put up temporary fencing

Capitol Police announced Monday the department will place temporary fencing around the U.S. Capitol building in response to “concerning online chatter” about a planned rally on Saturday.

In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said, “We are here to protect everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest.”

WHITE SUPREMACIST WITH BAYONET AND MACHETE ARRESTED OUTSIDE DNC

“I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence,” Manger said.

In the aftermath of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, police placed a fence around the building. That fence was taken down in July, although Capitol Police said at the time they may do so again if the circumstances warranted such action.

The department said the Capitol Police Board approved a plan to restore the fencing temporarily and allow the department to deputize law enforcement officers from other agencies as Capitol Police special officers.

Alongside the announcement, the department tweeted pictures of its officers conducting recent training exercises.



“We want to reassure everyone these are temporary measures to ensure everyone’s safety,” Manger said. “We are extremely grateful for the support we continue to receive from the local community and our Congressional stakeholders as we carry out our critical mission.”

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the nature of the online chatter that prompted the security measure.

Far-right extremist groups are planning to rally for “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged with crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, the Associated Press reported. On Jan. 6, hundreds of people stormed the Capitol Complex, delaying certification of the presidential election results by several hours.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Capitol Police also announced Monday that the department arrested a suspected white supremacist outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in possession of a bayonet and a machete earlier that morning.

Story continues

The department also announced over the weekend it would recommend disciplinary action for six officers in connection to the riot.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, January 6, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Capitol Building, Domestic Terrorism

Original Author: Kate Scanlon

Original Location: ‘Concerning online chatter’ ahead of rally prompts Capitol Police to put up temporary fencing