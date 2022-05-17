Concerns about defendant's sanity delay mental competency hearing in Ryan Rogers murder case

WEST PALM BEACH — Contrary to two psychologists, Semmie Williams is probably not competent to stand trial in the November stabbing death of a 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens youth, the homeless drifter’s attorneys told a judge Monday.

The defense attorneys declined to reveal why the psychologists got it wrong or identify the mental ills they suspect continue to haunt Williams, who is accused of killing Ryan Rogers as the teen rode his bicycle near his home on Central Boulevard.

But the attorneys assured Circuit Judge Charles Burton that their suspicions will either be confirmed or denied in the next several weeks.

Assistant Public Defender Scott Pribble said the information, if confirmed, could “drastically change the court’s findings.”

Pribble’s veiled explanations about his client’s sanity were enough to convince Burton to cancel Williams’ competency hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday. Instead, he tentatively set it for May 27.

While the findings of two psychologists are confidential, both agreed that the 39-year-old Williams is competent to stand trial, Burton said at a court hearing last month.

However, Pribble said, psychologists Stephen Alexander and Adam White weren’t privy to unspecified information that could invalidate their reports. And, he said, there were “sticky ethical issues” that forced him to keep it secret.

This isn’t the first time secrecy has shrouded the issue of Williams’ sanity.

Twice, Williams’ defense team has asked a judge to allow him to be taken from the jail for unspecified testing. The attorneys met privately with Circuit Judge Kirk Volker to explain the reason for the evaluation.

In court papers, they said the tests couldn’t be conducted in the jail and to reveal the nature of them would expose their defense strategy. They emphasized that Williams faced the death penalty if convicted. Volker approved the requests.

From the start, the defense attorneys have insisted Williams has a long history of mental illness and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Court records from Georgia back up their claims.

Williams' mother got a restraining order against him in 2005 after he beat her and later threatened to kill her. He was released from a Georgia psychiatric facility in 2020 after he was arrested in 2016 in connection with an unprovoked attack on an elderly man on a street near Atlanta.

After Williams was released, he chronicled his life on YouTube videos, often complaining that people were out to get him.

The day of Rogers’ death was typical. "They put implants all over my body, in my eyes. They can see through my eyes," he said in the video.

The day after the teen was killed, Williams complained that he had been attacked the previous night. “They had people ride past me on bikes, and I've been getting physically assaulted."

Weeks later, when Williams was being booked into the jail on a charge of murder in connection with Rogers’ slaying, he got into a tussle with deputies.

When one of them asked him whether he understood the charge he was facing, deputies said Williams replied: “Yes, murder and that's what they get for giving Black people syphillis."

He then said: "Yeah, I killed that m*********** and I'll kill you, too." While deputies recommended he be charged with threatening a public official, prosecutors declined to pursue it.

Williams has since been held in the mental-health wing of the jail, Pribble has said.

Burton, who presides over mental-health court, cautioned that any finding that Williams is competent could be temporary. With a trial more than a year away, Williams' mental health could deteriorate and he would then be found to be incompetent to stand trial.

“This case is going to be going on for a long time,” Burton said. “Who knows whether he’s coming back or not coming back.”

