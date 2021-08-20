Concerns about delta variant thinning jury pool, delaying trials in Kings County

Donald A. Promnitz, The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·2 min read

Aug. 19—The number of trials in Kings County has slowed and multiple continuances are being requested, according to District Attorney Keith Fagundes, as jurors become harder to find with escalating concerns about the delta variant.

"We are still standing up and announcing 'ready' for trial — and our staff is ready to go — but the fact is, what we've run into is that less people are showing up on summons to do jury duty," Fagundes said.

In addition to the existing challenges, Fagundes' office is trying to work on the backlog of trials delayed since last year.

The Kings County Superior Courthouse is taking full precautions against COVID-19, however, including requiring masks be worn apon entering the building.

All pretrial court appearances are going on as scheduled.

"We haven't in any way abbreviated the trials we're doing at all," said Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade. "And the court ... we're back to business. The jurors are in the jury box — for a while they were spread out — and we're trying to get back to normal as much as we can."

Esbenshade acknowledged concerns of jurors, witnesses and others involved in the process of conducting a trial. For example, he said, while interviewing potential jurors, the attorneys ask them if they are worried about COVID, and weigh their response in the selection process.

Meanwhile, Fagundes, Esbenshade and others are working with victims and their families to walk them through the process and explain the delays. Both acknowledged that the delays imposed by the delta variant and other factors can be frustrating, so helping them during their time of grieving has been a major issue.

"We let them know that sometimes you hear some people say, 'justice delayed is justice denied.' Well, it doesn't have to be," Esbenshade said. "The Todd Pate trial took a while, but we got it through, and we obtained justice for that family."

That trial, stemming from the murder of Melanie Pate in 2013, concluded last month and resulted in a guilty verdict of first-degree murder with a weapons enhancement. The initial trial resulted in a hung jury in 2016, while the second trial was delayed by the initial COVID outbreak.

The DA's office plans on doing grand jury indictments again soon as well, officials said.

