Concerns expected over wind farm visual impact, Manx Utilities says

The visual impact of a government-funded onshore wind farm on the Isle of Man will raise concerns, the chairman of Manx Utilities (MU) has admitted.

The firm has identified two sites for the Tynwlad-backed plans and the preferred option is expected to be announced over the summer.

Tim Crookall MHK said some people would not "want this in their back garden".

But he said the project formed part of the government's plans to meet climate change targets.

The scheme, which aims to produce 20 megawatts of energy by the end of 2026, was "part of the future of Manx Utilities' way of supplying energy to the island", he added.

The Sulby and Druidale site would need a greater number of wind turbines than the southern option

Sites at Sulby and Druidale in the north and Earystane and Scards in the south have been identified.

While the northern location would be less visible than the alternative in the south, lower wind speeds would mean more turbines would be needed.

Mr Crookall said while both areas could "absolutely do the job" the "biggest problem" would be the visibility of the turbines.

"There will have to be a lot of consultation with the public over this. But this is about the public, it's their future energy that we're providing," he said.

Tim Crookall admits there will be concerns from residents about the visual impact of an onshore wind farm

Once the government-owned energy firm has selected a site following ecological and transport surveys, an assessment will be undertaken to look at the risks to the environment and how they can be offset through the design of the project.

MU will then seek planning approval for the development, with the aim of having the onshore wind farm in operation by the end of 2026.

Mr Crookall said meeting the deadline for the project would be a "huge challenge" for the firm as it was "something completely new for us", he added

