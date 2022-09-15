Concerns grow as Nigeria's inflation surges to 17-year high

CHINEDU ASADU
·2 min read

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s consumer inflation surged to a 17-year high in August 2022, its statistics agency said Thursday, signalling more hardship for citizens and businesses in Africa's largest economy.

The Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported in its latest consumer price index that inflation rose to 20.5% in August, up from 19.6% in July this year and 17% in August last year.

It is the seventh consecutive monthly increase in Nigeria's inflation this year and the highest since 2005.

The rise in inflation was driven by “a disruption in the supply of food products, an increase in import cost due to the persistent currency depreciation and a general increase in the cost of production,” the statistics agency said.

The food inflation rate in August 2022 was 23.1%, the statistics agency said, blaming increases in prices of some of the most common food items in Nigeria including bread, cereals and tubers.

The 17-year high consumer inflation — more than double the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 9% target — draws more concerns of hardship from citizens and businesses in Nigeria, a country of more than 200 million people.

Despite being Africa's largest economy and one of the continent's top oil producers, corruption, insecurity and lack of good governance have caused economic hardship to many in this West African country.

Analysts also see “external shocks” from the war in Ukraine as a contributing factor to Nigeria’s growing inflation. With the rising price of oil and gas, for instance, "our importation numbers and payment of subsidies have gone up, impacting the price of retail petrol which is key to businesses in the Nigerian market,” said Ese Osawmonyi with the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence research firm.

The security challenges which have led to the death of thousands in the last year in Nigeria's north have also further pushed food inflation higher by limiting supplies from some of Nigeria's biggest food-producing states, said analyst Osawmonyi.

That is in addition to fears that floods — which have displaced many homes and damaged crops across huge swathes of farmland in Nigeria's north — might further impact food prices.

The flour market is one of the worst hit by rising inflation in Nigeria. Some bakeries are now shutting down operations amid dwindling profits, according to Emmanuel Onuorah, who runs a bakery in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

“People are closing,” Onuorah said of the hardship faced by bakers and other businesses. “It is no longer profitable for us. You just sustain yourself.”

Recommended Stories

  • People die summitting 14,000-foot mountain peaks. These climbers do it anyway.

    Despite the risks and recent deaths, climbing peaks of 14,000 feet – known as 14ers – has exploded in popularity. Why do they do it?

  • At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala

    At least nine people died and some 20 were injured in a stampede in Guatemala early Thursday as the country celebrated its independence, according to firefighters. The victims apparently died in a crush of people who were trying to enter an outdoor music concert. Amilcar Rivas, Quetzaltenango city manager, said that event organizers did not have a grip on security and crowd control.

  • Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar

    UK inflation is still the highest among all G7 countries.

  • As monkeypox drops in the West, still no vaccines for Africa

    With monkeypox cases subsiding in Europe and parts of North America, many scientists say now is the time to prioritize stopping the virus in Africa. In July, the U.N. health agency designated monkeypox as a global emergency and appealed to the world to support African countries so that the catastrophic vaccine inequity that plagued the outbreak of COVID-19 wouldn't be repeated. No rich countries have shared vaccines or treatments with Africa, and some experts fear interest may soon evaporate.

  • Articles misleadingly claim Nigeria ranks 'second most terrorised country'

    A decade-long insurgency in Nigeria, farmer-herder clashes, banditry, frequent kidnappings and violent separatist agitations have seen Nigeria featured on various lists of countries most targeted by terrorism. Articles in Nigeria recently reported that the country was the second most terrorised in the world in the first half of 2022, citing figures from a Swiss-based firm. However, this is misleading: the rankings produced by Jihad Analytics in Geneva clearly state they incorporate attacks claim

  • Three countries possess over 50% of Africa's total wealth

    More than half of Africa’s total wealth is controlled by only three nations according to this year’s Africa Wealth Report (pdf) published by UK investment consultancy firm Henley & Partners in partnership with South African wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth.

  • Prince William and Prince Harry Stand Side by Side During Somber Procession for the Queen

    The Queen's coffin will lie in-state at Westminster Hall.

  • South African president to meet with Biden on Friday

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is headed to the United States, where aides say he's expected to press for more negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday. Ramaphosa is among the African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance on the war, with South Africa abstaining from a U.N. vote condemning Russia’s actions and calling for a mediated settlement.

  • Parts of California will miss the Raiders and Cardinals NFL Week 2 game on TV channel

    A big chunk of the nation will see the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys game.

  • Oil prices are headed to $150 a barrel as energy demand continues to outpace supply, JPMorgan energy strategist says

    "In the end, we're going to see a structural deficit that cant be managed or met quickly enough," said JPMorgan energy strategist Christyan Malek.

  • ‘We have yet to see a peak in food inflation’: Food price increase is highest increase since 1979, and this staple is up nearly 40% on last year

    Rising grocery prices are hurting lower-income households, says Scott Brave, lead consumer-spending economist at Morning Consult.

  • Ex-Russian deputy finance minister explains what Russia’s loss of European gas market means

    Russia will not be able to sell gas intended for sale to Europe to other consumers, Sergey Aleksashenko, former Russian Deputy Finance Minister and former First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Russian Central Bank, told NV in an interview on Sept. 15.

  • Rio Tinto, China Baowu to develop Australian iron ore project for $2 billion

    (Reuters) -Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion as it looks to prop up its production from the Pilbara region. The deal comes amid fraught ties between Australia and China - the world's top exporter and buyer of iron ore, respectively - with a recent push by Beijing to centralise purchases of iron ore stoking worries of a hit to mining giants such as Rio, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals. China's outbound direct investment in Australia has seen a steady drop since 2016, with a meagre $585 million investment in 2021 versus $11.54 billion in 2016, according to a report https://bit.ly/3QAUGjW by accounting firm KPMG and the University of Sydney.

  • Germany is considering taking a majority stake in Uniper as the utility giant suffers massive losses during Europe's energy shock

    Germany was discussing a possible nationalization of Uniper with its main shareholder, Finnish energy company Fortum.

  • Ford wants to make changes to dealerships: What it has learned from customers

    Shoppers change how they buy cars while Ford works to change how customers use dealerships.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

    This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The stock market rolled to its worst start in over 50 years throughout the first six months, only to rally strongly during the summer and stall out again last month. The growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite has been even more volatile, losing over 30% of its value as it plunged from the heights hit nearly one year ago.

  • Moderna open to supplying COVID vaccines to China, CEO says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Moderna Inc has held talks with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines, but no decision has yet been made, CEO Stephane Bancel told Reuters on Wednesday. As the rest of the world gradually lifts COVID restrictions, China continues to lock down enormous parts of society and conduct mass testing to eradicate the coronavirus. It has not approved any foreign COVID vaccines and relies on several domestically developed shots.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Biden’s green energy subsidies will boost inflation, distort investment

    Democrats can head into the midterms touting the CHIPS Act and new green-energy and health-care legislation, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, but these forays into industrial policy will likely stoke inflation and distort capital investment. As passed, the IRA should increase revenue and reduce Medicare drug spending by $767 billion and devote $437 billion to climate change and Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025. The subsidies will likely be extended, bringing total IRA spending to $587 billion.