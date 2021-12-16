Concerns grow over Omicron as COVID-19 cases surge across U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the Omicron variant now accounts for an estimated 3% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. CBS news correspondent Nikki Battiste has the latest on the new strain. Then, physician Dr. Robert Rock joins Lana Zaka on CBSN to discuss the recent concerns over Omicron and more.

