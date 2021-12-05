Concerns grow over omicron variant
Seventeen states are now reporting cases of the new COVID-19 variant.
Seventeen states are now reporting cases of the new COVID-19 variant.
The temperature was 76 degrees early on the Aug. day when Ellen Chung, Jonathan Gerrish, their daughter Miju, and their dog died, but peaked at 109, according to The San Francisco Chronicle
Michigan football will play Georgia with a shot to get to the national championship game on the line.
"I didn't think I was wrong until I spoke to a friend with kids..."View Entire Post ›
Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their
A staffer who worked for Harris before she became vice president told The Washington Post that aides are "constantly sort of propping up a bully."
As if it was fated that way from the beginning, Hamilton and Verstappen head to the season finale tied.
The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.
While the Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds rom-com The Proposal...
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa
Verstappen's additional time penalty of ten seconds does not change the final result of the race.
Ever notice how the last place we tend to lose fat is in the belly? Abdominal fat oftentimes seems impossible to lose and chances are it's because it's visceral fat—"a type of body fat that's stored within the abdominal cavity between your vital organs: liver, intestines, pancreas, etc," says Jillian Michaels—creator of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels. While it can be challenging to lose, there are ways to help reverse visceral fat and get rid of the stubborn excess weight. Eat This, Not Tha
A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school. Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools.
Jordan Spieth was penalized for the second time in four days after he and Henrik Stenson played from the wrong tee box Sunday at the Hero World Challenge.
"We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.
After a 4-interception game for Andy Dalton, Bears fans had a lot to say about his poor showing on Sunday.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are within striking distance of another NFL record after connecting for two touchdowns un Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Falcons game.
Sometimes you just have to hope Steph gets cold long enough.
The Packers need only two results to clinch the NFC North title in Week 14.
After a year of MCU Phase 4 stories, it’s clear that Marvel could have done a much better job with the Infinity Saga villains. We needed more than a decade and 20 movies to finally get to Thanos (Josh Brolin). And then we lost Thanos twice in the same film, with Marvel killing two variants … The post Ant-Man 3 leak gives us our first look at Marvel’s next scary villain appeared first on BGR.
What are the Bruins looking to get in return for Jake DeBrusk in trade? Here's the latest report from Sportsnet.