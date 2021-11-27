Concerns over COVID variant trigger more travel curbs on southern Africa

·3 min read

(Reuters) -Australia and several other countries joined nations imposing restrictions on travel from southern Africa on Saturday after the discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus variant sparked global concern and triggered a market sell-off.

Meanwhile, authorities in Amsterdam said that 61 out of around 600 people who arrived in the Dutch city on two flights from South Africa on Friday had tested positive https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/dutch-find-61-covid-cases-among-south-africa-passengers-looking-new-variant-2021-11-27 for coronavirus. Health authorities were carrying out further tests to see if those cases involved the new variant.

Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/what-we-know-about-covid-19-variant-detected-south-africa-2021-11-26 than previous variants of the disease.

It was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

A minister in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday that the variant had very probably arrived in Germany, in a traveller returning from South Africa. Czech health authorities said they were examining a suspected case of the variant in a person who spent time in Namibia.

Financial markets plunged on Friday, especially stocks of airlines and others in the travel sector, as investors worried the variant could cause another surge in the pandemic and stall a global recovery. Oil prices tumbled by about $10 a barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.5%, its worst day since late October 2020, and European stocks had their worst day in 17 months.

It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the variant's mutations and whether existing vaccines and treatments are effective against it. Omicron is the fifth variant of concern designated by the WHO.

TRAVEL CURBS

Although epidemiologists say travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally, many countries around the world - including the United States, Brazil, Canada and European Union nations - announced travel bans or restrictions on southern Africa on Friday.

On Saturday, Australia said it would ban non-citizens who have been in nine southern African countries from entering and will require supervised 14-day quarantines for Australian citizens and their dependents returning from there.

Japan said it would extend its tightened border controls to three more African countries after imposing curbs on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Lesotho on Friday.

Sri Lanka, Thailand and Oman also announced travel curbs on southern African nations.

Omicron has emerged as many countries in Europe are already battling a surge in COVID-19 infections, and some have re-introduced restrictions on social activity to try to stop the spread. Austria and Slovakia have entered lockdowns.

VACCINATIONS

In Britain, the main opposition Labour Party called on Saturday for a faster booster vaccination programme, saying the gap between the second vaccination dose and the booster jab should be cut from six to five months.

"This new variant is a wake-up call," said Labour's junior health spokesman Alex Norris. "The pandemic is not over. We need to urgently bolster our defences to keep the virus at bay."

However, even as many developed countries are giving third-dose boosters, less than 7% of people in low-income countries have received their first COVID-19 shot, according to medical and human rights groups.

"Failure to help vaccinate sub-Saharan Africa - still barely 4% of the population - left us all exposed to risk of a new, more virulent #COVIDvariant," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva tweeted on Friday.

"News of #Omicron is an urgent reminder of why we need to do even more to vaccinate the world."

(Reporting by Reuters bureausWriting by Frances KerryEditing by Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FNF: Refugio 54, Ganado 7

    FNF: Refugio 54, Ganado 7

  • US suspending travel to South Africa, other African nations over fear of omicron strain of COVID-19

    The U.S. and several other countries have suspended travel to southern Africa after health officials there warned of a new COVID-19 variant that could potentially be causing a new surge in cases.

  • Suspected Omicron case found in Germany, regional minister says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has probably arrived in Germany, a minister in the western state of Hesse said on Saturday after mutations were found in a passenger arriving from South Africa. "Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa," tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in Hesse, home to Frankfurt airport, Germany's biggest hub and one of Europe's busiest airports. He added that a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out and that the person was isolating, and he urged anyone who had travelled from South Africa in the last few weeks to limit contacts and get tested.

  • Covid: US joins EU in restricting flights from southern Africa over new coronavirus variant

    Flights from eight African nations to be blocked as new variant is classified as being "of concern".

  • Factbox-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

    * The EU's medicines watchdog on Thursday approved use of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine in 5- to 11-year-olds at a lower dose, after authorising it for children as young as 12 in May. The European Commission will issue a final decision. * France should rule on vaccines for 5-11 year-olds early next year and has started inoculating children over 12 with parental consent. * Germany will likely offer jabs to children under 12 from early 2022, DW reported https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-to-offer-vaccines-to-children-in-2022/a-59238911, after approving it for teenagers in August.

  • Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar

    The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years. The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee.

  • World races to contain new Covid threat, the omicron variant

    A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category of the delta variant.

  • Russia's new ice queen Valieva sets short programme record

    Russian teenager Kamila Valieva shored up her status as favourite for women's figure skating gold at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics with a record-breaking short programme on Friday.

  • The omicron variant has sparked new travel restrictions. Are more COVID rules ahead?

    The new omicron variant threatens to tighten travel restrictions around the globe just as they were easing due to rising COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

    So far, about 100 cases have been detected in South Africa and Botswana

  • TSA stops woman with loaded gun in her carry-on at Logan

    The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says its agents stopped a woman with a loaded gun in her carry-on at Logan International Airport checkpoint the day before Thanksgiving. TSA spokesperson Dan Velez said in a tweet on Thursday that Massachusetts State Police (MSP) responded to the incident and the unidentified woman was cited on a state charge. Velez added that TSA officers have detected a total of 16 firearms at Boston security...

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Buyers/Sellers Take Advantage of Thin Post-Holiday Volume

    The direction of the February Comex gold futures contract into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1781.00.

  • ESPN considers these two Patriots as the most underrated at their positions

    These players came in and immediately made a difference for the Patriots.

  • High alert: World scurries to contain new COVID variant

    With each passing hour, new restrictions were being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried Saturday to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines. A host of countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada Iran, Japan, Thailand and the United States, joined others, including the European Union and the U.K. in impose restrictions on southern African countries in response to warnings over the transmissability of the new variant — against the advice of the World Health Organization. Despite the shutdown of flights, there was increasing evidence that the variant is already spreading.

  • French block British boat amid fishing row

    The fishermen held aloft red flares as they circled their boats outside Saint-Malo to block the Normandy Trader's path - a prelude to a planned blockade later on Friday of Calais and the Channel Tunnel, both major transport hubs for trade between Britain and continental Europe.The one-hour Saint-Malo protest and the larger action further east along France's coast risk reigniting a dispute between the two countries over a mutual licensing system for fishing vessels. They are also embroiled in a row over cross-Channel migration.

  • As omicron variant of COVID-19 triggers travel warnings, U.S. scientists on watch for first case

    Arizona researchers are on the watch for a new variant of COVID-19, omicron, which has raised concerns around the world.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Get Hit in Low Liquidity

    Crude oil markets got absently hammered during the trading session on Friday, as a new variant of coronavirus coming South Africa has everybody panicking.

  • Putin is 'deadly serious' about neutralizing Ukraine, and has the upper hand over the West, former US diplomats and officials warn

    "You've got to take it seriously because Russia has crossed the Rubicon many times before when people said they wouldn't," one expert warned.

  • Starling Marte, Mets agree to four-year deal

    Starling Marte and the Mets have agreed to a four-year deal.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech seeking data on new COVID variant

    BioNTech said Friday it's expecting more data in the coming weeks on a worrying new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa, that will help determine whether the company needs to rework its vaccine.The Omicron variant has raised global alarm.Countries around the world have tightened border controls because of it, and scientists are scrambling to see if vaccines currently in use against the coronavirus still work.Pfizer and BioNTech said that if necessary they expect to be able to ship a new vaccine targeting the variant in approximately 100 days.Moderna said in a statement it's working to advance a booster candidate tailored to the new variant, testing a higher dose of its existing booster and studying other booster candidates.Meanwhile Johnson and Johnson said it is also closely monitoring emerging variants and testing the effectiveness of its shot against them.Pfizer and BioNTech have already created versions of their established mRNA-based vaccine to target the so-called Alpha and Delta variants, with clinical trials ongoing.