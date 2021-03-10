Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

Danielle Zoellner
·2 min read
(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine was lauded as a "game changer" by health experts in the fight to vaccinate a majority of the American public given its efficacy against severe disease from novel virus and being only a one-dose shot.

But experts have raised concerns about the vaccine being specifically distributed to poor or minority communities, with concerns the protection will be inferior to what other areas are receiving from the other two available vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine offers about 72 per cent efficacy Covid-19 compared to the nearly 95 per cent efficacy from Pfizer and Moderna, according to clinical trials.

"Why go for 70 when you can get 95?" Black attorney Logan Patmon, a Detroit resident, said when speaking to CNBC.

Public officials have celebrated Johnson & Johnson receiving emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) because it offers more simplistic cold-storage requirements compared to Pfizer and Moderna.

Read more: Follow live updates from the Biden administration

It can be stored in a refrigerator for up to three months at 36 degrees F to 46 degrees F, Johnson & Johnson said in its press release. Pfizer, in comparison, requires a special deep freezer for its vaccine and dry ice when transporting. Experts have said the cold-storage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would make it easier to send doses to harder-to-reach communities compared to what Pfizer currently requires, given how much easier it is to transfer and store.

But Mr Patmon thought that simplicity should not dictate some communities throughout the country receiving a different vaccine compared to others.

"Just because it is the easiest thing to do, it doesn't mean it's the right thing to do," Mr Patmon told CNBC. "You don't want to it to be a situation where segregated, wealthier areas get the better vaccine and the poor, more minority areas are told, 'Just be happy.'"

Public health officials would have to address some of the concerns related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as eligibility continued to open up in states while more doses become available.

The concern of the vaccines impact on minority communities comes as President Joe Biden was set to announce the federal government purchasing an additional 100 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday.

More follows ...

Read More

Puerto Rico reopens public schools amid COVID-19 fears

What’s in Joe Biden’s Covid stimulus bill? House set to vote on huge economic rescue package

Democrats will triumph as Covid bill passes – but the work has just begun

Recommended Stories

  • Significant number of those with long Covid were asymptomatic when first infected, study finds

    Many patients struggling to shake off the long-lasting effects of Covid-19 did not display symptoms at the time of their infection a new study has found. Nearly a third of those struck down by so-called Long Covid were asymptomatic early in the illness, researchers found. Doctors are increasingly worried about the long-term health effects of the coronavirus and the health burden of large numbers who are still sick many weeks after catching the bug. A study of the medical records of nearly 1,500 people in California who tested positive for Covid-19 showed that more than a quarter were still suffering symptoms like shortness of breath and a cough two months later. Of those, some 32 per cent had not been showing symptoms when they first tested positive, according to the unpublished paper, which has not yet been reviewed by other scientists. Doctors suggested that even those who at first do not seem to be badly affected, can later go on to have a large and damaging immune response.

  • FDA authorizes new T-cell test that could be game changer for COVID-19 long haulers

    This could be a game changer for some coronavirus "long haulers" and for people who have not yet gotten a clear answer on whether they were previously infected with the virus. Launched by biotech company Adaptive, in collaboration with Microsoft, the "T-Detect" COVID-19 test looks for the unique signals of the virus through T-cells, which can "remember" prior infections. T-cells are essentially the immune system's front-line "foot soldiers," Adaptive CMO Lance Baldo told ABC News.

  • Houston Texans add Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator

    The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley's staff. Smith, who will also hold the title of associate head coach, coached at Illinois from 2016 until he was fired in December. Smith led the Bears to the NFC title in 2006 before losing in the Super Bowl to the Colts.

  • Woman coughs on and attacks Uber driver after he asks her to wear a mask

    Video shows passenger lunging into the front seat of a cab, snatching driver’s phone and grabbing his mask

  • Johnson & Johnson to provide 100M more vaccine doses; Texas reopens at '100%'; House passes stimulus bill: Today's COVID-19 updates

    The Biden administration is arranging to purchase an additional 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Simone Biles’s abs steal the spotlight in makeup-free selfie: ‘It’s the 6-pack for me’

    Biles is out here living her best life.

  • Biden to announce plan for additional 100 million J&J vaccine doses

    The purchase will give the United States enough vaccine supply to immunize the entire population against coronavirus. President Joe Biden will purchase 100 million additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 to speed up the fight against coronavirus in the United States. According to NBC News, Biden will announce that he is directing his Health and Human Services team to purchase the vaccine supply.

  • Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The vote reflected the widening gulf between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Biden could have a tough time attracting GOP support.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to His Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet, “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said, “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

    Hamas firebrand Yehiyeh Sinwar was re-elected on Wednesday as the Palestinian militant group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, leaving a figure closely aligned with the hard-line military wing in charge of the group's strategy in its main stronghold. Sinwar will serve another four-year term.

  • UK tabloids called Harry and Meghan's interview the 'worst royal crisis in 85 years,' seemingly forgetting Prince Andrew's alleged sex offenses

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview should be a watershed moment for the British tabloids, but nothing's changed yet.

  • Irish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

    The U.S. has its own contentious history with Britain's monarchy, but Ireland's fraught ties are about 250 years more recent and 4,000 miles closer. In an Irish Times column on Sunday night's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Patrick Freyne makes clear he has no great sympathy for her royal guests, Prince Harry and his American celebrity wife, Meghan Markle — or even Oprah, described as "wearing roundy Harry Potter glasses." But he begins with a blithely savage republican broadside against the institution of the British Crown: Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window, and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown. Beyond this, it's the stuff of children's stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What's the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it's hardly deserving of applause. [Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times] Freyne explains that "this isn't a mere royal nonstory" because it trips all sorts of socioeconomic mines, adding that the "charming" and "clever" Harry and Meghan "make the monarchy look like an archaic and endemically racist institution that has no place in the modern world. Well duh." And while various "sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters" hilariously snipe at the couple's "nascent media empire and lucrative Spotify and Netflix contracts," Freyne predicts, "Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win." Because the story of Harry and Meghan, he proposes, is ultimately "about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it's the one with the Netflix deal." Read Freyne's entire column at The Irish Times. More stories from theweek.comWhat does Joe Manchin really want?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.

  • Russia demanded an apology from the EU drug regulator after its top official compared getting the Sputnik V vaccine to playing 'Russian roulette'

    Christa Wirthumer-Hoche made the remark while urging countries to wait for European Medicines Agency approval before authorizing it to citizens.

  • Piers Morgan doubles down on his Meghan comments after quitting British TV show

    The Duchess of Sussex complained to British broadcaster ITV about comments by "Good Morning Britain" anchor Piers Morgan regarding her mental health.

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.

  • 'WandaVision' director says Elizabeth Olsen's input is the reason the Scarlet Witch costume can 'actually function'

    Director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was "so practical that she immediately put it on" and gave feedback.

  • Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle 'ghosted' him in a resurfaced video that trended after he criticized her descriptions of mental illness

    Morgan quit his British morning show after receiving thousands of complaints about his comments attacking Meghan Markle.