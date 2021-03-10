Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine was lauded as a "game changer" by health experts in the fight to vaccinate a majority of the American public given its efficacy against severe disease from novel virus and being only a one-dose shot.

But experts have raised concerns about the vaccine being specifically distributed to poor or minority communities, with concerns the protection will be inferior to what other areas are receiving from the other two available vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine offers about 72 per cent efficacy Covid-19 compared to the nearly 95 per cent efficacy from Pfizer and Moderna, according to clinical trials.

"Why go for 70 when you can get 95?" Black attorney Logan Patmon, a Detroit resident, said when speaking to CNBC.

Public officials have celebrated Johnson & Johnson receiving emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) because it offers more simplistic cold-storage requirements compared to Pfizer and Moderna.

It can be stored in a refrigerator for up to three months at 36 degrees F to 46 degrees F, Johnson & Johnson said in its press release. Pfizer, in comparison, requires a special deep freezer for its vaccine and dry ice when transporting. Experts have said the cold-storage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would make it easier to send doses to harder-to-reach communities compared to what Pfizer currently requires, given how much easier it is to transfer and store.

But Mr Patmon thought that simplicity should not dictate some communities throughout the country receiving a different vaccine compared to others.

"Just because it is the easiest thing to do, it doesn't mean it's the right thing to do," Mr Patmon told CNBC. "You don't want to it to be a situation where segregated, wealthier areas get the better vaccine and the poor, more minority areas are told, 'Just be happy.'"

Public health officials would have to address some of the concerns related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as eligibility continued to open up in states while more doses become available.

The concern of the vaccines impact on minority communities comes as President Joe Biden was set to announce the federal government purchasing an additional 100 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday.

