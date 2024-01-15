Concerns over parking for new development in St Helier

A proposed new development could see reduced customer parking on Hue Street

Concern has been raised about the loss of more parking spaces in St Helier if a new development goes ahead.

The proposed development at Romerils home store site on Hue Street could mean the loss of five street parking spaces and reduced customer parking.

Plans include building 53 homes alongside 18 resident parking spaces.

Bernie Manning, a St Helier roads committee member, said the town needed more parking spaces for new developments.

He said: "I don't believe that's enough parking for the residents of the development unfortunately and the planning department seem to think that's enough.

"Their policy is to do away with as much parking as possible on new developments.

"I believe that needs to be reversed."

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said there was not enough parking being provided for "St Helier residents and shoppers as well".

He said: "I think there's a misunderstanding that providing parking in the town centre will lead to increased traffic but our contention is that the issue is not car use, its car ownership, and residents should have the right to own a car."

