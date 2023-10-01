Concerns over Race Street house prompt neighbors to speak to city council

CHILLICOTHE — A group of neighbors near Race Street in Chillicothe recently went to Chillicothe City Council to ask for something to be done about a neighborhood house that they believe is unsafe and involved in illegal activity.

The house, said Amy Mears, has several people living in the backyard shed and often has what she believes to be drug dealers and prostitutes coming in and out. While she can only see the outside of the house she believes illegal activities are taking place inside as well.

"I can't imagine how bad it is inside," said Mears.

Mears said in her research she found that the homeowner is behind on water payments, owing thousands of dollars, and owes the city around $3,600 for unpaid taxes and fees for the cleanup of the property.

During her time speaking to council Mears said police are called to the house in question multiple times per week. From January 2022 to September 2023 the Chillicothe Police Department has many records concerning the address in question involving incidents such as warrant arrests, assault, disorderly conduct and overdoses.

Captain Micheal Short from the department said the police have been working on several investigations involving the property. A recent investigation resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Seven people were charged on the scene. This investigation continues with possible additional charges and a follow-up.

Neighbors have spoken with law enforcement and multiple government officials about trying to get the place condemned. Over recent months city crews have been to the property at least twice to clean up some of the trash on the property.

Mears said this house is hurting her business and making the neighborhood unsafe for those who live in it.

A neighbor, James Hollis, agreed with Mears saying everything she told council is true and that much of the activity at the house happens at night. He said over the last 18 months the area has gotten much worse. He acknowledged that this is a city-wide problem but he asked for more patrols.

"I'd like to see something done, please," said Hollis.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

