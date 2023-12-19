Concerns raised on crypto mining in Carbon County

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concerns over air pollution taking center stage Monday at a public hearing in Carbon County.

Locals are worried that a local crypto mining operation will burn tires to energize the project.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was there to hear both sides.

The public hearing was held at Panther Valley High School to address Panther Creek’s crypto mining operations.

They put in a request to power their project with tire-derived fuel, something locals fear will have negative effects on their community.

The Pennsylvania DEP responded to pleas coming from Carbon County locals, hosting a public hearing on Monday to learn more about a controversial crypto mining operation.

“Panther Creek has been here, it’s been a great asset to the community. I feel that as part of the community, they still need to be a good neighbor. They still need to be a good member of the community,” said Lucy Freck of Towamensing Township.

Residents voiced their opinions on an application that would allow Panther Creek Power to burn more than 70,000 tons of shredded tires to make energy for the project.

The big concern is that fuel from the tire burning will cause air pollution, but a representative from the company says that won’t happen.

“I’ve seen statements that black, oily smoke will cover the neighborhood. That’s not true,” said Stronghold Digital Mining Representative Fred Osman.

People in the community also wanted to know how a bitcoin mining operation will help their neighborhood.

“When they were burning coal, waste coal, at least that was benefitting the community. I don’t see how this benefits the local residents at all, other than a few jobs,” Towamensing Township resident Roy Christman said.

“I can see if this company gave something back to the community, but no. They employ about three people,” one person said during public comment.

Some believe the only thing it will bring to the area is toxic chemicals.

“One word describes the cost, and it is ‘death,'” Gil Walters of Lehighton said.

“Burning tires releases benzine, xylene, ethylene, and acetone. All these chemicals are known to cause cancer,” Lehighton resident Steve Chuckra said.

Carbon County local, Steve Welsh says he experienced benzine exposure first-hand after installing carpet for 24 years – resulting in 7 rounds of chemo.

He says he can’t imagine what could happen if locals breathe this in regularly.

“I truly thought I was going to die and yet all I can think about was what we were doing to our planet and what horrible foresight we have as humans,” Welsh explained.

Three members of the DEP were at the meeting but did not address the concerns about tire burning to energize the operation.

Also, many locals requested another public hearing after the new year since many were out of town for the holidays.

