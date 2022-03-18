Concerns raised over board member's prior conviction

Mar. 18—CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Cumberland resident questioned the appointment Tuesday of a member of the Historic Preservation Commission who was convicted in 2013 of possession, transportation and distribution of child pornography.

"How did this happen? What is the process for filling these positions on boards and commissions. Are background checks required? If not, why not?," said Mark Nelson during a City Council meeting. "What is the council going to do about this?"

Christopher Andrew Myers was appointed to a four-year seat on the Historic Preservation Commission, a volunteer position, in December 2018. He is also a candidate for City Council and has posted details about his conviction on the website Myers4Cumberland.info in an effort to be "transparent," he said.

Myers, 45, was charged in June 2011 while a contracted telecommunications specialist with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and indicted by a federal grand jury later that year.

The crimes occurred in Montgomery County.

Following conviction in 2012, he was sentenced in 2013 to five years in prison.

According to evidence presented at the five-day trial, Myers bought membership in 2006 to a website that allowed him 30 days of access to over 10,000 images and videos of child pornography, the FBI's Baltimore Division said in a January 2013 news release. There were 1,384 image files identical to images from the website on his laptop seized in 2010, according to the release.

Myers, who is legally blind, served his sentence at a federal corrections facility in Ohio and was released in 2017. His domicile is listed on the sex offender registry, according to online records.

"We are aware of the situation and we will be looking at our procedures to make sure there are background checks moving forward," Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss told Nelson at the Tuesday meeting. "At this time we are deferring to legal counsel for advice on the situation as it exists today."

Nelson followed up with an email to the mayor and City Council on Thursday asking that the city code be changed to require background checks for appointments.

"I call on the council to immediately use your authority to remove Chris Myers from the Historic Preservation Commission," he wrote. Every day that Myers remains an official representative of the city of Cumberland "is an affront to law-abiding citizens and an embarrassment to the community."

Myers said the city was aware of his conviction.

"I at one time applied to work for the city in the zoning department and that information was on my job application," he said.

Myers issued a statement on Wednesday to address attacks he said he has received on social media.

"The statements made by so-called concerned citizens that I accepted a plea agreement to shorten my sentence, calling me a child molester, child rapist ... that I changed my name to hide my identity, are all false. I've never met with you so-called concerned citizens nor have I received any communications from them."

Myers said he served his sentence and had "exhausted all my legal options to appeal my case and have taken responsibility for my conviction."

Myers said prior to filing for the City Council election, he met with city officials and spoke with state officials regarding his conviction and if it would disqualify him from running for office.

"It does not," he said.

Maryland law does allow convicted felons who have served their sentence to register to vote and run for office, Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator, confirmed.

"I can make a positive difference assisting the City Council and improving the community in which we all live in," Myers said. "I know this because in the summer of 2017 I arrived here with nothing and no support from community services. In spite of these obstacles I secured employment, financial assistance for a home and opened a small business."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter.