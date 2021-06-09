Concerns rise in Portland's West End after woman attacked from behind

Jun. 9—A woman was attacked from behind and hit with a club or bat on Brackett Street in Portland's West End neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to police.

It was at least the fourth attack against women in the West End neighborhood since last October, although one of the early incidents did not result in physical violence. The latest attack was reported to police just before 10:30 p.m.

David Singer, spokesman for Portland police, said more information will be released later Wednesday.

The West End Neighborhood Association sent out an alert Wednesday morning warning people about "another random assault" of a woman in the 240 block of Brackett Street. The alert said the woman was struck from behind by a white male with a medium build and wearing a gray hoodie. He ran down Carlton toward Brackett Street, according to the alert.

During the association's meeting on Wednesday night, Coreena Behnke of the Portland Police Department will lead a self-defense training in partnership with the Amy St. Laurent Foundation. The Wednesday night class was already scheduled before the latest incident.

Kim Sutton, president of the West End Association, said the association is holding self-defense classes and the session with Behnke to help people be better prepared both to protect themselves and to react if they are attacked or see an attack. In addition to the recent attacks reported by Portland police, Sutton said residents of the area are aware of another attack on a woman who did not go to police.

Behnke will give tips for self-defense and insight into the complaint process during the session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Reiche School playground.

"I feel like if, God forbid, they were to be attacked or see an attack, they won't be scared to make a statement," Sutton said.

The attack on Tuesday night is the latest in a series of similar incidents. Police have not said whether they believe they they are connected.

A woman was punched several times in the face and head on May 5 as she walked along Gray Street in the West End around 9:40 p.m. The woman told police she was walking and talking on the phone when she felt a tap on her shoulder. When she turned, a man punched her, causing her to fall to the ground while he continued to hit her, police said.

A police spokesman said at the time that there was no indication that the victim and attacker knew each other. The assailant did not communicate anything during the assault or attempt to take anything from the victim. He was described as a white man with a slim build wearing dark clothing.

In October, a 911 caller reporting hearing someone screaming and calling for help near 32 Thomas St. When officers arrived, a 34-year-old Portland woman with facial injuries told them she had been assaulted by a man who followed her in his car.

"The woman told us that she had been walking on Thomas Street near Carroll Street when she noticed a vehicle following her," Maj. Robert Martin said in a news release issued after that attack. "The operator opened a passenger side window and asked for directions and then offered her a ride. When she refused, he got out of his car, walked up to her and punched her in the face several times, knocking her to the ground."

Martin said witnesses told police it looked like the man was trying to drag the woman to his car. The man got back into his car and drove away on Carroll Street toward Vaughn Street.

About an hour later, police received a 911 call from a 37-year-old woman who reported a car followed her as she walked on Brackett Street toward Spring Street, also in the West End. She told officers the male driver called to her from an open window to get her attention. She ignored him and took out her cellphone to make a call when he made a U-turn and drove toward Maine Medical Center, Martin said.

