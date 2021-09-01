Concerns rise after Supreme Court ends COVID-19 eviction protections

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are growing concerns over a potential housing crisis now that the Supreme Court has decided to end a pandemic-related eviction moratorium for most of the United States. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with Bill Treanor, dean of Georgetown University Law Center, who is one of dozens of law school deans across the country joining forces to help Americans facing this eviction crisis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories