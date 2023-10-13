Concerns for sewage system as 70 homes approved near Lydney

Plans to build homes on the outskirts of a town have been approved despite concerns the sewage system may not cope.

Charles Church, sister brand of Persimmon Homes, has been granted permission to build 70 homes on the outskirts of Lydney in Gloucestershire.

The plans have been revised and reduced from the original scheme of 81 homes.

But councillor Andrew McDermid raised concerns that the sewage system has not been upgraded since 1974.

During a development and managing meeting on 10 October, Mr McDermid said there have been 800 homes built or planned near the A48 over the last seven years.

"That would indicate a colossal sewage water load to be disposed of. It's got to go somewhere and I was informed reliably that the last time the sewage system was upgraded was 1974," he said.

The new proposed mix of homes, approved by the Forest of Dean District Council, consist of eight one-bedroom flats, nine two-bed properties, nine three-bed houses, 32 four-bed homes and a dozen five-bed dwellings.

A total of 28 homes are proposed to be affordable.

Of these, 20 are for affordable rent, six are "first homes" and two are for shared ownership.

Councillor Simon Phelps said he was pleased to see Severn Trent have acknowledged there are issues on the site.

"They potentially intend to take the situation seriously." he said. "That's considerable progress on some of the previous applications that have come before this committee in the past."

£2.1m investment

The committee voted unanimously to approve the proposals.

Persimmon Homes East Wales Land Director Adam Ryan said they were delighted to have secured full planning permission for their new phase at Bishops Mead in Lydney.

"Alongside the delivery of housing at Bishops Mead, we are proud to be investing over £2.1m in the area - including funding for a health centre, primary education, and transport provision - leaving a positive and lasting legacy for the community."

The developers say further community benefits include £100,000 for the District Council to spend on the Severn Estuary and new health care in Lydney and around £500,000 for Gloucestershire County Council to fund primary education, librries and the local plan.

