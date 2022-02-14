Concerns surrounding voting rights laws and racial disparities

Reuters

A sharp fall in trade visitors is expected at the Singapore Airshow this week compared to the last edition two years ago as COVID-19 continues to hit the industry, the organiser of Asia's biggest aerospace industry gathering said on Sunday. More than 13,000 trade visitors are expected at the biennial show from Tuesday to Friday, Experia Events Managing Director Leck Chet Lam told reporters, down from nearly 30,000 in 2020 and around 54,000 in 2018. Leck said more than 70% of the world's top 20 aerospace companies would be at this year's show, including industry giants Airbus, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, as the industry tries to navigate out of the pandemic.