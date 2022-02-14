Concerns surrounding voting rights laws and racial disparities
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tanya RiveroAmerican journalist
A Black woman in Tennessee will spend more than six years in prison for trying to register to vote after a felony conviction. Lawyers for Pamela Moses say she's a victim of complicated voting laws. The CEO of Vote.org, Andrea Hailey, explains to CBS News anchor Tanya Rivero why Moses' case is part of a larger issue surrounding racial disparities with voting rights in America.