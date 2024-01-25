Concerns voiced over new Beavercreek subdivision off Swigart Road

Jan. 24—An Ohio developer wants to build a new subdivision in Beavercreek off Swigart Road.

Grand Communities, the development arm of Cincinnati-based builder Fischer Homes, hopes to build 93 single-family homes on 47 acres off Swigart Road, according to their rezoning application, which Beavercreek City Council approved Monday.

At this point in the process, council could only consider factors that affect the potential rezoning of the property at this point in the process, officials previously said. However, some council members raised concerns to the developer about continuity of lot sizes between neighborhoods, and safety concerns.

"Obviously, we're putting the cart before the horse, but I wanted to have a dialogue with you about that because that was a big concern, a huge concern," Councilman Pete Bales said.

Bales asked a representative of the developer, Amanda Webb, at the Monday meeting if it was possible to keep the number of lots, but reduce the amount of green space in the development to increase the lot size. Webb said that they would be willing to work with the city on that during the site plan review phase of the project.

"During the next stage, when we get a little more of our engineering done, I think we would definitely be open to that conversation," she said.

Councilman Glenn Duerr also suggested that the developer consider widening the streets for emergency vehicles.

Any scrutiny of specific site plans for the property would come in the future, first through the city's planning and zoning commission, and then to city council. A traffic study is also being planned.

Several residents who spoke at a public hearing at the previous council meeting raised concerns about the small lot sizes. Residents also asked the city to consider a traffic study due in part to the dangerous curve on Swigart Road, described as a "drag strip," by people who live there.