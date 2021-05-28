Concert event commemorating Tulsa race massacre canceled

Tulsa Massacre Survivors Attend the 2021 Black Wall Street Legacy Festival
·1 min read

TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) - Organizers have canceled plans for an afternoon of speeches and performances commemorating the centennial on Monday of the Tulsa massacre that decimated the city's affluent African-American district of Greenwood, citing "unexpected circumstances."

CBS News reported the event was canceled following a dispute between the commission and a lawyer for the victims.

"Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers the Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon's commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time," Phil Armstrong, the project director of the centennial commission, said in a statement on Friday.

Armstrong's statement did not address the CBS report, and his office had no further comment. A lawyer for the victims did not respond to a request for comment.

Monday's "Remember + Rise" event had been slated to include a performance by award-winning musician John Legend and a speech by politician and activist Stacey Abrams. Armstrong said organizers hoped to reschedule the event later in the year.

A candlelight vigil is among the commemoration events still scheduled to take place.

Tulsa is commemorating the 1921 massacre in a series of events in May and June.

After the arrest of an African-American man accused of assaulting a white woman, an allegation that was never proven, white rioters, some of whom were deputized by local authorities, gunned down Black residents and torched homes and businesses.

An estimated 300 people were killed and thousands were made homeless by the destruction.

After the massacre, insurance companies refused to pay damages to the victims, citing riot clauses. No one was ever prosecuted or punished for the mob's violent acts.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Donna Bryson and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: What was the 1921 Tulsa race massacre?

    Next week marks the centenary of a white mob's deadly attacks on the African Americans of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Below is background on the events in Tulsa on May 30-31, 1921. Greenwood, dubbed "Black Wall Street," boasted hotels, law offices, doctors' offices and other businesses owned and operated by Black people at the time of the massacre.

  • Tulsa race massacre 100th anniversary commemoration abruptly canceled

    A source tells CBS News that a lawyer's demands led to the abrupt cancelation of an event featuring John Legend and Stacey Abrams to commemorate Monday's 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. But the lawyer claims that for months, the commission hasn't been negotiating in good faith. Omar Viillafranca reports.

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is hitting the campaign trail in New Mexico

    Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, is campaigning Thursday with a Democratic congressional candidate in New Mexico. It's his first such trip on behalf of a candidate.

  • Watch: Band of the Fighting Irish plays Victory March everywhere

    The Band of the Fighting Irish will play the Notre Dame Victory March anywhere.

  • Bruins vs. Islanders schedule: Game 1 time, date, TV channel revealed

    The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins in Boston. The Bruins will host the Islanders in Game 1 of their series Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden, the NHL announced Thursday.

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segment that gives an inside look into the Republican party’s newly elected senators (more on that below). There is a new episode of “Real Time” this week on May 28. Maher is back in his usual time slot at 10 p.m. on Friday after an unexpected two-week absence because he tested positive for COVID-19. “‘Real Time’ production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines,” HBO said in a statement May 13. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.” Also Read: Bill Maher: It Makes Perfect Sense That Christians Are Into QAnon (Video) In one of his first “New Rules” segments of 2021 on Jan. 21, Maher introduced a new class of Republican senators after sending off Trump, former VP Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s cabinet who left to make way for the Biden administration. And just in case you thought Maher has softened his opinion of Republicans now that Trump has left the White House, the segment was pointedly called “Hello, Douchebags.” “Republican restock douchebags with the efficiency of an Amazon warehouse,” Maher joked as he started the bit. “They churn out new crazy like the Hallmark Channel makes Christmas movies. So I thought it might be prudent moving forward if we took a moment at the beginning of the year to get to know the up-and-comers — the douchebags to keep an eye on. The new, fresh-faced, hate-for-profit, truth-bending opportunists that you’ll be cursing out for years to come.” In that spirit, Maher noted that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who expressed support for the seditious Capitol riot Trump instigated on Jan. 6, is “the far-right JFK with a little dash of KKK.” Maher also joked, “Washington insider says he’s among 2021’s most punchable faces.” Also Read: Bill Maher Could Barely Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Thing Is Real Other targets on Maher’s list included Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Lauren Boebert. He also ripped into Sen. Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her “the congresswoman who makes most people say, ‘How is she not a teacher from Florida who f—s her students?’ I don’t know, but holy s–t, is this lady crazy? She does not listen to lobbyists and special interests. No, she listens to microwaves.” Maher continued to book high-profile political guests in 2020, and recent episodes of “Real Time” have featured Al Franken, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, Al Gore and Bill de Blasio. As is customary for Maher on “Real Time,” he doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to commentating on and satirizing policy decisions — in his last show of 2020, Maher ripped into both President Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their bungled attempts to convince the public that the 2020 election was somehow falsified or inaccurate. Maher joked that when a judge says “order in the court,” Giuliani typically responds with, “a Tanqueray and tonic!” Read original story Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week? At TheWrap

  • Tiger Woods breaks his silence

    Three months after a car crash nearly took his life, the golf superstar is opening up about his recovery. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.

  • Being an Asian American man

    Our panel discusses the many stereotypes of Asian American men and how these harmful stereotypes hold back Asian Americans.

  • Where Will Lucid Motors Be in 5 Years?

    While that battle has waned, a new one seems to be rising: one involving electric vehicles (EVs). While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) holds the pole position as the most recognizable luxury EV maker, Lucid Motors -- soon to merge with the SPAC Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) -- is racing ahead in its attempt to challenge the EV king of the road. The upstart manufacturer aired a commercial during the episode of Saturday Night Live that Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted earlier this month.

  • Op-Ed: Why is the Biden Justice Department shielding Bill Barr's secrets?

    Merrick Garland's decision to keep secret a memo on potential obstruction of justice by Donald Trump is completely contrary to the public interest.

  • Tulsa Cancels Its Star-Studded ‘Remember & Rise’ Event On Its Black Wall Street Massacre

    The commission behind the centennial memorial of the 1921 Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre said today that its Remember & Rise event set for Monday has been canceled. John Legend was scheduled to headline the event, with Stacey Abrams as the keynote speaker and CSI: NY and The Good Doctor actor Hill Harper emceeing. The […]

  • Exclusive: Wejo to go public; deal values auto data startup at $800 million - sources

    Auto data startup Wejo on Friday will announce plans to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Virtuoso Acquisition Corp in a deal that values the British company at $800 million including debt, people familiar with the plans said. The deal, to be announced after the stock market closes, will raise $330 million in proceeds for Wejo, said the sources, who asked not to be identified. An additional $25 million could be raised within the next month as talks continue with other potential investors, the sources said.

  • Kate keeps promise and dresses 'like a princess' for brave cancer patient

    A pop of colour is always a go.

  • Why Is Ford Motor Company (F) Up 32.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Ford Motor Company (F) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Cash Gernon Kidnap Suspect Tried to Snatch Another Child in February: Cops Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Dallas County Police DepartmentIn a shocking twist, the Dallas teenager accused in the fatal kidnapping of 4-year-old Cash Gernon has been charged with trying to abduct another sleeping child months earlier.According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KTXA, the girl's grandfather caught Darriynn Brown rifling through his closets in February and demanded he leave.Brown allegedly came back and forced his way in, allegedly punching the homeowner in the face—then made his way into the living room, where the man’s 2-year-old granddaughter was sleeping, and grabbed her. As he tried to leave, the grandfather managed to pry the child from Brown’s grasp, the affidavit says. Brown then punched the man in the face a second time before fleeing.Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving KidsTwo weeks later, the man was shopping at Walmart when he bumped into Brown, who approached him and said, “he was sorry for breaking into his house and trying to take his grandchild,” the TV station reported.The grandfather opted not to press charges at the time but changed his mind after Brown was named as the suspect in the death of Cash, who was snatched from his bed on May 15 and found stabbed to death on the street.Brown has only been charged with kidnapping and burglary in connection with Cash’s abduction while authorities wait for the results of forensic tests.His mother has claimed he is being framed, although the woman who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter, identified Brown as the person captured on baby monitor video creeping onto the bedroom, lifting up the slumbering boy, and leaving with him.Police have not released a motive for the kidnapping and slaying.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 2 named as suspects in girl's death on Crow Reservation

    Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a Native American girl whose body was found in February on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child’s death. Authorities have not said how they believe the child, Mildred Alexis Old Crow, died. The Big Horn County Attorney's office indicated in a statement that authorities believe Mildred was six years old at the time of her death.

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures