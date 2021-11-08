Concert safety concerns amid deadly crowd surge at Astroworld

The Daily Beast

NBCEgo Nwodim has been impersonating Dionne Warwick on Saturday Night Live’s recurring Dionne Warwick Talk Show, but this week’s audience finally got to see the real legend in the flesh. The legendary singer and TV host, whose Twitter account is one of the site’s only pure delights, has been lobbying to make her way onto the show for a little while now—and it’s only fitting that she marked her debut with a serenade.“I am sick and tired of interviewing people who are not icons!” Nwodim’s characte