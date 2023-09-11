Concert series to conclude with Jennie DeVoe performance

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — This year's “Live @ The Arts Park” concert series wii conclude on Friday, Sept. 15, with a performance by singer/songwriter Jennie DeVoe.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Park Pavilion. The Henry County Concert series is presented by the Henry County Art Association, with support from other sponsors.

Trish Crowe and Marty Weaver will open the evening, followed by DeVoe, who "brings a unique personal style of Americana-Soul-Roots and Blues music," according to a release.

All ages are welcome to attend the free concert, and donations will be accepted at the event for future concerts.

The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Area non-profit groups will be selling concessions during the concert to benefit community endeavors.

U.S. 36 to be closed for road work

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced chip seal operations on U.S. 36 between Modoc and Pendleton.

Beginning this week, crews will close U.S. 36 in both directions between the east junction of U.S. 36 and Ind. 1 in Modoc to Ind. 9 in Pendleton.

This closure will allow crews to complete chip seal operations. Crews will begin at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Ind. 3 and move toward the east junction of U.S. 36 and Ind. 1. Once crews finish this portion, they will head west of Ind. 3 toward Pendleton. This work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.

The official detour for this project is Ind. 38 to Ind. 1.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Concert series to conclude Friday with Jennie DeVoe performance