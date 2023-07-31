Concertgoer files police report after Cardi B’s mic-hurling incident

A concertgoer has filed a police report alleging they were “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage”, authorities have confirmed.

While Cardi B wasn’t identified by name in the police’s statement to The Independent, the address of the incident matches the Las Vegas venue where the rapper had been performing that day.

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a statement.

At this time, no arrest or citation has been issued.

The Independent has contacted Cardi B’s representative for comment.

Over the weekend, clips began circulating on social media showing the “I Like It” singer furiously hurling a microphone at an audience member after the fan tossed a drink at her.

In the footage, Cardi B – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – is seen on stage wearing a long orange dress when a person in the crowd throws liquid from a cup at her mid-performance.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

The Grammy award-winner, 30, appears visibly shocked at the incident. In response, she hurls the microphone at the person while appearing to yell at them.

Security members can be seen surrounding the person in the crowd, while Cardi B appears exasperated on stage.

Following the event, the “Bodak Yellow” musician retweeted a video of the moment, which was originally captioned: “Jealous A** B****!” in reference to her recently released song “Jealousy”.

Cardi B is not the first musician to be harrassed during a performance this year. Several artists, including Bebe Rhexa, Pink, Kelsea Ballerini, and Drake, have also been pelted with inappropriate items during live concerts.

In June, Rhexa sustained a facial injury that required stitches after she was hit by a cellphone launched from the audience.

Soon after, a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the attack. The man in question told police: “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Later that month, Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet, while pop singers Ava Max and Pink were also the subject of fan overreach after being slapped in the face and thrown a bag of ashes, respectively.

Artists like Adele and Charlie Puth have since condemned these recent incidents, with the former joking that she would kill any audience member who threw items at her during her Las Vegas residency.