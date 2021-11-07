Concertgoers describe chaos during Astroworld Festival, investigation grows

Associated Press

A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing four people in a shooting at a Southern California real estate office isn't competent to stand trial because of injuries he suffered in a shootout with police. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was shot in the head, and his attorney had said he might be incapable of understanding the charges against him. The county district attorney's office said every medical expert who has evaluated Gaxiola Gonzalez has concluded he isn't competent to help his lawyers because of “deficits" caused by the wound.