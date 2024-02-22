Concerts, college sports and crafts among the things to do this weekend in the Tri-State

Are you looking for something to do in Evansville this weekend? Check out our list of events and activities.

Thursday

Winter Jam

Winter Jam 2024 comes to Evansville Feb. 22

Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Blvd. Tickets are $15.

This is Christian music's biggest tour with performances from Crowder, Cain, Lecrae, Katy Nichole, Newsong and more.

Friday

USI baseball home opener

Feb. 23-25; Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for non-USI students.

Cheer on the Screaming Eagles baseball team in their home opener against Eastern Michigan University.

Saturday

African American Museum Day at Wesselman Woods

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wesselman Woods, 551 N. Boeke Road. Free.

The museum partners with Wesselman Woods for free access to all trails, the five-acre nature playscape, the treehouse, and the bird sanctuary. Members of the museum will be on hand to provide information about the museum, the eclipse, and Black history.

Women's Club of Newburgh Arts & Crafts Show

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Castle High School in Newburgh. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 7-17, and free for kids under 7.

The Women’s Club of Newburgh presents this year's show with more than 180 vendors. The show offers hand-crafted goods ranging from clothing and accessories, housewares, leather goods and more. Proceeds from the show will be used to support area grants, community service projects and scholarships for high school seniors.

32nd Kiwanis Walk for Riley Hospital

9 a.m., Eastland Mall. Registration is $25.

Join the Kiwanis Clubs of Southwestern Indiana for its annual walk to raise funds for Riley Hospital to establish a network of youth mental health clinics. Registration includes a T-shirt.

Yoga at Wesselman Woods

11 a.m., Wesselman Woods, 551 N. Boeke Road. Free.

Wesselman Woods is offering free yoga on the last Saturday of every month with instructor Damien Burge.

Caldwell Lecture Series

Noon, Evansville Central Library, 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free.

Named after the late Rev. John M. Caldwell, who was a pastor of Zion Missionary Baptist Church for 50 years and the first African-American elected to the Evansville City Council, the Soul Writers Guild is proud to present this lecture series award to Evansville African-American Museum co-founder Lana Burton.

Eclipse show

1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday weekly, Koch Immersive Theater and Planetarium, 411 SE Riverside Drive. Tickets are $ 7 for adults and $5 for youth and members.

This eclipse-oriented planetarium show demonstrates a simulation of the conditions that produce a solar and lunar eclipse.

Evansville Thunderbolts hockey

Evansville’s Michael Herringer (33) takes the ice as the Evansville Thunderbolts host an Education Day game against the Peoria Rivermen at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

7 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Drive. Tickets range from $16 to $35.

Join the Evansville Thunderbolts for 90s Night, where it's everything you loved about the decade. Space Monkey Records will have their boom box cranking in the lobby and DJ Chidi will be providing 90s tunes for the whole arena.

An Evening of Arias & Songs

7 p.m., Victory Theatre, 600 Main St, Tickets are $20 to $85

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra presents an evening highlighting its chorus and four acclaimed soloists as they perform several operatic masterworks Puccini’s “Nessun dorma” from Turandot, Bernstein’s “Make Our Garden Grow” from Candide, Verdi’s “Va, pensiero” from Nabucco, Bizet’s “Les voici! Voici la quadrille!” from Carmen and others.

Sunday

UE men's basketball faces Southern Illinois University

1 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Drive. Tickets range from $12 to $47.

Cheer on the Purple Aces as they take on the Southern Illinois University Salukis.

