Concha: Yamiche Alcindor's question to Biden was 'patently embarrassing'
Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to President Biden's first news conference.
Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to President Biden's first news conference.
President says he expects to run for re-election in 2024
German Chancellor Angela Merkel admits a plan for a strict Easter virus shutdown was a "mistake" after agreeing with regional leaders to reverse the measure. Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states had agreed at marathon talks that almost all shops were to be closed on April 1-5, with only grocers allowed to open on Saturday April 3.
The Honda Classic is moving back to its late February date in 2022 and once again will kick off the Florida Swing. Honda will be Feb. 21-27, according to a source in the golf industry, the same week it has been played in most years since moving to ...
Knowing what you need can help you save enough for retirement, but figuring out what that number is can seem intimidating. With the "multiply by 25" rule, you take the amount of money you think you'll need in retirement each year and multiply it by 25. Everyone will have different income needs in retirement and you may find that your bills haven't gone down by much once you've stopped working.
For those of you looking to add some new scents to your collection, allow me to recommend beautiful candles from Black-owned brands including Harlem Candle Co., Forvr Mood, and more, below, that also happen to make excellent Mother's Day gifts. After you're finished lighting up Harlem Candle Co.'s limited-edition "A Night-Club Map of Harlem" candle—a blend of mandarin, jasmine petals, sandalwood, and more—transform it into a cocktail glass for your next virtual happy hour. This coconut and soy wax vegan candle from Brown Girl Jane is the perfect way to welcome spring with its floral mix of rosebuds and sweet freesia.
Biogen's future isn't only wrapped up in Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, an analyst said Thursday. He identified two low-probability events that could stoke Biogen stock. BIIB stock rose.
Westbound I-10 traffic continues to be slow late Thursday morning after the chase and standoff.
Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise is growing. CBS has renewed the hit mothership series FBI for a fourth season, FBI: Most Wanted for a third season, and has given a series order to FBI: International, the third iteration of the successful FBI brand, for the 2021-22 broadcast season. FBI: International, which we previously reported had been […]
John Bazemore/APLocal prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are actively researching whether they can apply “false statement” charges against Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s team for their mendacity-packed attempts to meddle with the state’s 2020 election results, according to a person familiar with the matter.Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor, twice presented Georgia state legislators withfake evidence and wild allegations of a conspiracy theory to commit widespread election fraud. Separately, on two recorded phone calls to state election officials, then-President Trump made specific false claims that votes for him were discarded and suitcases full of votes for Joe Biden were trucked in.In a Feb. 10 letter to state officials that was first made public by The New York Times, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did note that her investigation includes—among other crimes—potential violations of Georgia laws prohibiting “the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies.”But, until now, there has been no focus on the legal team’s efforts to explore that specific criminal charge. Instead, news stories have touched on the district attorney’s potential use of election fraud or racketeering charges against Trump’s inner circle. The latter would require that prosecutors prove a pattern of corruption—similar to the way law enforcement finds that mafia bosses direct underlings. The idea here would be to prove that Trump and his lieutenants conspired in a “criminal enterprise” to undermine a legitimate election.Several former Georgia district attorneys told The Daily Beast that investigators are likely relying on a state law that makes it a felony to “knowingly and willfully” make a false statement on “any matter within the jurisdiction” of the state government. The criminal charge carries a punishment of one to five years in prison.Applying this state law to the former president's attorney would be a beyond-rare strategy, former prosecutors say. But then again, so was Team Trump’s conduct after the election.The Fulton DA’s public integrity team is said to be zeroing in on the wild claims Giuliani made to Georgia’s state legislators—an integral part of Trump’s multi-faceted attempt to overturn the 2020 election results by pressuring lawmakers and making court challenges. Also under review: Trump’s numerous erroneous assertions in his direct phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (first reported by The Washington Post) and his six-minute phone chat with an elections investigator (whose audio was made public by The Wall Street Journal).On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reached attorney Cleta Mitchell, a member of Trump’s legal team who played a key role on the phone call with Raffensperger.“I have nothing to say about it. I’ll deal with it at the appropriate time,” Mitchell said. She and all others on that call are expected to be approached by Georgia investigators.Trump advisers did not provide comment on this story, and neither did Giuliani; the former New York City mayor’s attorney Joseph Sibley declined to comment on Tuesday evening. However, a person familiar with the matter said that the former president’s legal strategy to counter any false statement charges would likely involve a free-speech defense, though such discussions are preliminary at the moment.This effort by a Georgia prosecutor is one of several government cases that Trump is now facing. New York state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are both investigating the Trump Organization over potential insurance and bank fraud involving lucrative real estate properties all over the country. Trump is also up against several individual lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.In recent weeks, Trump has remained, for the most part, publicly mum about this criminal probe. Shortly after the investigation launched, his senior adviser Jason Miller alleged that “this is simply the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everybody sees through it.”Giuliani, acting on Trump’s behalf, went before the Georgia state Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Dec. 3, 2020 and laid out the bogus details of his election conspiracy claim.Among his worst blatant lies: that the state counted 96,600 “phantom votes.” That’s the same bonkers claim that fueled Sidney Powell’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results with her so-called “Kraken” lawsuit—one that was promptly tossed out by a federal judge.Giuliani also paraded several widely discredited witnesses, including a little-known cybersecurity consultant (and Republican congressional candidate) who wrongly asserted that voting machines across the country in 2020 were technologically flawed. Russ Ramsland’s claims were debunked by top election security experts who made clear that his Texas firm, Allied Security Operations Group, completely misunderstood the technology inside voting machines.In addition, Giuliani played an edited clip of surveillance video from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which he claimed proved ballot-counting irregularities. That video was later analyzed by state election officials, who went frame-by-frame with journalists to prove that there were no “mystery ballot boxes.”Giuliani repeated the effort one week later on Dec. 10, when he presented his case before the state’s House Governmental Affairs Committee.Former Georgia prosecutors told The Daily Beast that any use of false statement charges would be a novel—and difficult—undertaking.“I think it's clearly going to be an uphill climb,” said Kenneth W. Mauldin, who retired last year after 20 years as the district attorney in the area covering the city of Athens.If Fulton prosecutors pursue false statement charges, Mauldin said, they will have to contend with jurors who mistakenly believe these election conspiracies—and wouldn’t think such statements are actually false. He said defense attorneys could also attempt to bring in conservative Georgia legislators who don’t believe they were lied to.Charging someone with false statements for lying to legislators would also be unheard of, said Alan Cook, a former district attorney who served as the director of the University of Georgia law school’s prosecutorial justice program for almost two decades.“It would be highly unusual to use the false statement statutes in a circumstance like this,” he said. “In 13 years as a prosecutor, I probably only used the statute a half dozen times. It's typically used when state or local investigators are investigating a crime and they interview a witness who willfully and knowingly gives false information that misleads the investigators.”As in: pointing cops in the wrong direction when they’re looking for a fugitive.However, Titus T. Nichols, a former violent crimes prosecutor in Augusta, said that hitting Trump’s conspiracy theory-spewing team in Georgia with false statements charges is right in line with the spirit of the law.“This is precisely to stop people from doing this stupid thing—it wastes the government's time,” said Nichols, who now teaches as an adjunct law professor at the University of Georgia. “When you start going deep into ridiculous theories, you cross that line from ‘I'm giving my opinion,’ to ‘I'm purposely giving false information.’”Giuliani’s decision to present an edited video as fake evidence of a fake crime crosses that threshold, Nichols explained.“He knows that he's lying when he says that. There are no secret ballots. That's him presenting false information. And with him being an attorney, it's even more clear that he's lying. As a lawyer, you can't just make up ridiculous theories,” he said.Nichols said Giuliani will be held to a higher standard because he’s a lawyer—albeit one whose professional status is under threat, given that New York is now considering disbarring the man who was once Manhattan’s U.S. Attorney.As difficult as it might be to make false statement charges stick in Georgia, that approach has proved to be a reliable tool against Trump’s allies at the federal level. Ex-campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the FBI’s investigation into Russian election interference. London lawyer Alex Van der Zwaan paid the price for lying to federal agents about communicating with Trump campaign deputy chair Rick Gates. And one-time Trump confidant Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federally insured bank.There’s no indication that Giuliani committed what would be an entirely different crime: perjury. Prosecutors could go after someone who lies while testifying under oath, as witnesses are forced to do in state court. But that’s not the case here. In Georgia, people who testify before state Senate and House committees are not placed under oath, staff in both chambers told The Daily Beast.Former prosecutors said it would be much harder for investigators to slap false statement charges against Trump, because his long ramblings were not formally presented before a governmental body and mostly made up of misplaced opinions that he, in fact, won the election.“It’s almost like when someone is selling you a car. They're gonna say it's a great car,” Cook said.Instead, in her letters to officials, the Fulton County district attorney has indicated that Trump and his team could be facing even more serious charges: solicitation of election fraud, conspiracy, and racketeering. As part of that effort, Willis has even hired the attorney who literally wrote the book on state RICO charges, John E. Floyd.And at the core of that inquiry is Trump’s appeal to the state’s top elections official on his Jan. 2 call.“So look,” Trump told Raffensperger. “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”Biden beat Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes. The ex-president’s comment could be plainly understood to mean that he asked a Georgia state official to change the results of an election—which is specifically listed as a first-degree crime. The very last elections-related offense listed in the Georgia state code makes it illegal to solicit someone to engage in fraud. The punishment is up to three years in prison.Then again, that kind of behavior also breaks federal law—as former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder quickly pointed out when that call went public. That one’s five years.As you listen to the tape consider this federal criminal statute. pic.twitter.com/eqoP1cVob5— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 4, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten
Kris Jenner appeared on Thursday’s episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and opened up about her famous daughters. The momager dishes on Khloe Kardashian’s decision to make embryos with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and plays coy when asked about a recent Instagram post that had people thinking KoKo might just be engaged. Kris also reveals how Kim Kardashian is doing after filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West.
Gleb Savchenko shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with estranged wife Elena Samodanova, who filed for divorce in December 2020
In January, former "Sex and the City" stars shared a teaser for "And Just Like That..." Here's everyone who has - and hasn't - been confirmed for the series.
"I mentioned last night I had a binder full of questions," Peter Doocy said, thumbing through pages. "I was not kidding," Doocy said.
"HOLY HANNAH MONTANA!!!" Joe Jonas wrote in response to the impressive floral arrangement
Biden addressed a 2024 bid in his first formal press conference since taking office. He also gave his thoughts on Kamala Harris being his running mate again.
The conversation started with toaster settings and then took an extremely controversial turn.
If Micah Parsons slips in the first round of the NFL Draft, former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes thinks Washington should pounce on the opportunity to take him.
It's rare for actors to haul in huge salaries like they used to, but some have managed to strike lucrative deals in the past.
Chip Somodevilla/GettyIn his first press conference as president, Joe Biden was asked several questions about the filibuster—and he answered with several of his own.For more than an hour, Biden fielded questions on a sprawling range of issues. He talked about the elimination of the filibuster (not there yet), the flood of unaccompanied minors crossing the border (Trump’s fault, they’re working on it), the move to restrict voting rights in some Republican-led state legislatures (“it is sick”), whether he’ll run again in 2024 (that’s the plan), Afghanistan (the U.S. is leaving...at some point, maybe), the U.S. relationship with China (it’s complicated), gun violence (new restrictions are coming, eventually) and infrastructure spending (that plan is coming next week).Many of his answers were long and winding versions of what he’s said in the past. Others were revealing.He was asked several times about the conditions undocumented children face in U.S. facilities after they cross the border. One pointed question asked Biden if he thought the conditions were “acceptable.”“That's a serious question, right? Is that acceptable to me? Come on,” Biden said, showing frustration. “That's why we're going to be moving 1,000 of those kids out quickly. That's why I got Fort Bliss opened up. That's why I've been working from the moment this started to happen to try to find additional access for children to be able to safely—not just children, but particularly children to be able to safely be housed, while we follow through on the rest of what's happening.”As he finished his answer, he summed up conditions as “totally unacceptable.”Minutes later, however, he stopped short of committing to a timeline for when media would be able to observe the conditions of children in custody. “I will commit, when my plan very shortly is underway to let you have access to not just them, but to other facilities as well,” he said.Pressed on when that would be exactly, Biden said he didn’t know.Reporters were similarly unable to pin Biden down on whether he would support the elimination of the filibuster, a Senate rule frequently used to block contentious legislation.Biden has faced pressure to support eliminating the rule, which Democrats blame for stalling legislative progress on a number of priorities, including voting rights, gun safety, and comprehensive immigration reform.While Biden expressed agreement with former President Barack Obama’s comments that the filibuster was a “relic of the Jim Crow era,” he said, it was “abused.”“Successful electoral politics is the art of the possible. Let's figure out how we can get this done and move in the direction of significantly changing the abuse of even the filibuster rule,” he said. “First, it's been abused, from the time it came into be by an extreme way in the last 20 years. Let's deal with the abuse first.”Biden was also evasive on what could be done to stop Republican legislatures from passing laws that curtail voting rights.“It's sick, it is sick, deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote, deciding that you're going to end voting at five o'clock when working people are just getting off work, deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances,” he said. “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle, this is gigantic, what they're trying to do, and it cannot be sustained, and [I will] do everything in my power along with my friends in the House and the Senate to keep that from becoming the law.”“Is there anything else you can do about it besides passing legislation?” the reporter asked.“The answer is yes, but I'm not going to lay out a strategy in front of the whole world and you now,” Biden replied.At the onset of the Biden administration, the White House was clear-eyed they would immediately face a host of problems: a pandemic that had killed nearly 500,000 Americans before he was sworn in, a mounting a massive scale vaccination campaign, and the need to pass a funding bill to get the American economy back on track through a thinly divided Congress.The press conference started with a bit of good news on that front. The White House has already met their goal of 100 million shots in arms in Biden’s first 100 days, and Biden announced his administration was upping that goal to 200 million shots in 100 days.Does Anyone Care if Biden Holds a Formal Press Conference?But unpredictable events have hampered Biden’s progress several times. A mob’s siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6—provoked by then-President Donald Trump—led to his second impeachment conviction and subsequent acquittal just days after Biden took office, impeding the confirmation of his cabinet and slowing the passage of the stimulus bill.A growing surge of unaccompanied minors at the southern border has also cost time and political energy, as the fledgling administration scrambles to house and process thousands of children fleeing their home nations. And just in the last two weeks, a pair of mass shootings—first in Georgia, and then in Colorado, that collectively left 18 people dead—has pushed gun safety to the forefront of the agenda once again, interrupting what was supposed to be a victory tour for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after the passage of their $1.9 trillion relief bill through the House and Senate.Perhaps as a reflection of the hopelessness of the state of the debate over guns, the issue was only broached once in detail at the press conference.And instead of pledging immediate action on gun control—Biden said his next priority was infrastructure—the president urged patience“It’s a matter of timing,” he said, noting that he would have an “all of the above” strategy on gun control proposals. “Successful presidents, better than me, have been successful, in large part, because they know how to time what they are doing. Order it. Decide on priorities, on what needs to be done.”In keeping with that principle, Biden said he hadn’t engaged with Republicans on immigration legislation yet. “They have to posture for a while,” Biden said. “They sort of got to get it out of their system.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.