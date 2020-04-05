Should Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio?

Could Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

Some readers mightn't know much about Concho Resources's 1.7% dividend, as it has only been paying distributions for a year or so. The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 2.8% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. Remember that the recent share price drop will make Concho Resources's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Concho Resources for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

NYSE:CXO Historical Dividend Yield April 5th 2020

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Although it reported a loss over the past 12 months, Concho Resources currently pays a dividend. When a company is loss-making, we next need to check to see if its cash flows can support the dividend.

Last year, Concho Resources paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. This company has been paying a dividend for less than 2 years, which we think is too soon to consider it a reliable dividend stock. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 60% per year over this time.

The dividend has been growing pretty quickly, which could be enough to get us interested even though the dividend history is relatively short. Further research may be warranted.

Dividend Growth Potential

The other half of the dividend investing equation is evaluating whether earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Growing EPS can help maintain or increase the purchasing power of the dividend over the long run. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Concho Resources has grown its earnings per share at 23% per annum over the past five years.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. Concho Resources's dividend is not well covered by free cash flow, plus it paid a dividend while being unprofitable. Next, earnings growth has been good, but unfortunately the company has not been paying dividends as long as we'd like. With this information in mind, we think Concho Resources may not be an ideal dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Concho Resources that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.