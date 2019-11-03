How Do Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Concho Resources:

0.049 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$26b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Concho Resources has an ROCE of 4.9%.

Does Concho Resources Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Concho Resources's ROCE is meaningfully below the Oil and Gas industry average of 8.5%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Concho Resources compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.7% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Concho Resources has an ROCE of 4.9%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Concho Resources's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:CXO Past Revenue and Net Income, November 3rd 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note Concho Resources could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Concho Resources's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Concho Resources has total liabilities of US$1.3b and total assets of US$26b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.1% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Concho Resources's admittedly low ROCE.