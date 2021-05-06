Concord cop accused of bail violations, stalking

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·2 min read

May 6—A Concord police officer who was arrested in January for allegedly attacking a woman has now been charged with stalking and contempt of court.

Prosecutors claim back in October, Bryan Croft tried to choke a woman and then told her to lie about how she was hurt.

According to police, Croft choked a woman described as an intimate partner while she was holding a baby, and slammed her arm in a door. State police began an investigation after the Department of Children, Youth and Families received an anonymous complaint.

A few days later, Croft told the woman not to tell state police about the assault, and told her to tell troopers the initial report had been fabricated, authorities said. Croft told the woman to tell police that she was hurt when she fell while moving exercise equipment and that she had not been assaulted.

The woman agreed to speak to state police in January, and said Croft had been physically and emotionally abusive for two years, according to an investigator's affidavit.

A baby monitor recorded the October assault, the woman told investigators, but Croft threw it out, in what prosecutors said was an effort to hobble the investigation. They said he also told the woman to delete photos she took of her bruises from her cell phone.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Croft was a Concord police officer at the time of the assault.

Croft was charged with second-degree assault, witness tampering, falsifying evidence and domestic violence in January. At that time, one of the conditions of his bail was that he was prohibited from contacting or coming within 1,000 feet of the victim.

The Attorney General's Office issued a statement Wednesday saying Croft violated the order.

Croft is now facing additional charges, including stalking and contempt of court. He is being detained until his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court and the Concord Circuit Court at a future date.

Croft was placed on leave without pay from the Concord Police Department.

Recommended Stories

  • Student jumps from school bus onto moving truck on Georgia highway, cops say

    No other students were harmed.

  • UK royals send birthday message to Meghan and Harry's son Archie

    Britain's royals sent birthday messages to Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan who unwittingly became the centre of one of the family's biggest crisis in decades earlier this year, as the youngster turned two on Thursday. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, was born at London’s Portland Hospital in May 2019 and now lives with his parents in Los Angeles after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," said a message posted on Queen Elizabeth's Twitter account, with similar good wishes following from Archie's grandfather, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, and his uncle and aunt, Prince William and wife Kate.

  • CNN anchor Jake Taper threatens to ban lying Republicans from his show

    “How am I supposed to believe anything they say?”

  • Caitlyn Jenner told Sean Hannity she doesn't think California needs to fund a high-speed rail: 'I can get on a plane at LAX and I'll be in San Francisco in 50 minutes'

    Jenner, a Republican, is running against California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a special recall election.

  • Arkansas governor said he doesn't think it's 'healthy' for GOP to consider ousting Liz Cheney over Trump criticism

    Asa Hutchinson defended Cheney after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday some members voiced concerns about Cheney's "ability to carry out the job as conference chair."

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • West must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the West had to be very careful about the exact nature of Chinese investment in Western economies and think very carefully about investments in strategic assets. China's spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years is among the most significant geopolitical events of recent history, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War. The West has struggled to come up with an agreed policy on China and has flipflopped over the years from seeing China as a lucrative source of investment - for example in U.S. government bonds - to seeing China as a threat to global stability and avoiding its 5G technology.

  • What it's like to get COVID-19 after a vaccine, according to people who had 'breakthrough' infections

    Karlee Camme, 24, was not sick enough to suspect she had COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated. She got tested when she lost her sense of smell.

  • Lady Gaga fans accuse Coldplay of ripping off her 'Chromatica' era as the band promotes their new single 'Higher Power'

    The band is using a pink-and-purple "extraterrestrial" aesthetic to promote the song, and recently changed their Twitter location to "Kaotica."

  • Britain and US pledge to 'preserve freedom of the seas' before huge operation in Indo-Pacific

    Britain and America's navy chiefs said they were "operating in lockstep to preserve the freedom of the seas" as they met in Washington on Tuesday before a massive joint deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The UK's First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said the deployment of the new Carrier Strike Group (CSG) was a testament to the strength of the special relationship "in an increasingly contested world", as well as a recognition of the economic advantages of the region. The programme represents the UK's biggest deployment of maritime and air power since the Falklands war. Adml Radakin said Britain plans to increase its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of the recent integrated defence and security review. The defence review, which was published in March, identified China and Russia as two key global adversaries. "We see China as being a challenge and a competitor," Adml Radakin told reporters at Washington's Navy Yard on Wednesday. "I think when we talk about a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, it's about recognising the economic weight here. By 2040 to 2050, 40 per cent of the world's GDP is going to be harbored in that region.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment. Earlier on Wednesday, a senior administration official told Reuters that no decisions had been made on which countries would receive any extra vaccine supplies from the U.S.

  • Here’s How Much Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Paid For Their Mega Neighboring Homes

    The mother-daughter duo bought immaculate side-by-side mansions last year, but the prices of these places—which are both still under construction—have just been revealed

  • China plans to revive strategic Pacific airstrip, Kiribati lawmaker says

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -China has drawn up plans to upgrade an airstrip and bridge on one of Kiribati's remote islands about 3,000km southwest of Hawaii, lawmakers told Reuters, in a bid to revive a site that hosted military aircraft during World War Two. The plans, which have not been made public, involve construction on the tiny island of Kanton (also spelled Canton), a coral atoll strategically located midway between Asia and the Americas. Kiribati opposition lawmaker Tessie Lambourne told Reuters she was concerned about the project, and wanted to know whether it was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

  • Odeon to reopen most cinemas in May with new safety measures in place

    Following rival Cineworld, Odeon plans to reopen sites with new safety measures in place.

  • Jesy Nelson opens up about her decision to leave Little Mix

    The star felt "miserable" being compared to her bandmates and reached "breaking point" last year.

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • Sex offender charged with murder in death of Iowa girl, 10

    A registered sex offender kidnapped and shot to death a 10-year-old Iowa girl, his son's half sister, while the two kids were staying overnight with him last summer, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Authorities announced that Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl whose disappearance last July prompted an extensive search and investigation. An autopsy confirmed that human remains discovered by fishermen in March in a rural area north of Davenport were Breasia.

  • Problems from pain to cardiac flatline possible after a Pfizer company’s drug mix-up

    One lot of 1% Lidocaine and one lot of 0.5% Bupivacaine have been recalled because some Lidocaine went out in bottles labeled as Bupivacaine and vice versa, a mistake that can cause patient death.